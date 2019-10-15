Connect with us

Meet the Winners of 2019 Indomie Independence Day Awards 🥇

Get Ready for a Lit🔥Experience at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night | October 18th

Spotted: Issa Rae, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron at the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood Event

The Healing Cradle to commemorate Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month | Today, October 15th

FirstBank sponsors the Kaduna Polo Tournament for the 100th Consecutive Year

Let's 'Re-think The Future' at PMI Nigeria's Chapter Conference | Thursday, November 7th

AfroGourmands held a Gathering of Professionals & Talented African Cooks in Lagos

Discover Your Post-graduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee + Meet with Representatives | October 18th

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade, Oluseye Aderonke speak on Fertility Health & Pregnancy at Dr. Nini's Women’s Health Awareness Event

Sanofi & Nigerian Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NSHBT) commemorate 2019 World Thrombosis Day!

L-R: Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprises, Mr Girish Sharma; Former First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Abimbola Fashola; Social Bravery Award Winner, Kanye Tagbo-Okeke; Physical Bravery Award Winner, Yayah Zaki; Intellectual Bravery Award Winner, Anthony Lawrence; and Chief Executive Officer, Tolaram Group West Africa, Mr Pawan Sharma at the 2019 Indomie Independence Day Awards celebration in Lagos.

According to William Clay Ford Jr, creating a strong business and building a better world are not conflicting goals They are both essential ingredients for long-term success.

With this in mind, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, in continuation of their renowned Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for children, have unveiled and rewarded three more heroes as winners of the 2019 Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA).

Each awardee went home with a cash scholarship fund of one million naira courtesy of Dufil. Additional donations came in from kindhearted individuals and corporate organisations.

L-R: Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprises, Mr Girish Sharma; Social Bravery Award Winner, Kanye Tagbo-Okeke; Physical Bravery Award Winner, Yayah Zaki; Intellectual Bravery Award Winner, Anthony Lawrence; and Chief Executive Officer, Tolaram Group West Africa, Mr Pawan Sharma at the 2019 Indomie Independence Day Awards celebration in Lagos.

With the emergence of this year’s set of winners, a total of 42 winners have now been rewarded over the 12-year existence of the initiative. The award which is in three categories: Physical, Social and Intellectual Bravery categories, saw 13-year-old Yahaya Zaki from Sokoto State, who risked his life entering into a well to save a young girl who had slipped and fallen inside, claiming the Physical bravery category.

Winning the Intellectual bravery category was a 14 year old aspiring mechanical engineer, Anthony Lawrence from Umuokpara Dibia Okohia Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State. He won for constructing a functioning prototype police patrol van using used carton boxes, glue and electronic components he salvaged from the waste bin; truly demonstrating the ingenuity of a Nigeria child.

The third winner, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke is an autistic artist who helps other autistic kids by raising awareness about autism. Kanye, a 9-year-old who lives in Maitama, Abuja also won the sum of one million naira scholarship award in the social bravery category.

Limited in verbal skills, Kanye was diagnosed with autism at three and a half years but was noticed to be exceptional in art. According to the mother, they noticed that Kanye started drawing on walls and any surface he could find; he was then subsequently enrolled in an art class. He was able to communicate with his painting as his emotions are reflected in his works.

Last year, he was given the Flame of Peace International award for outstanding work in art by the Arch-Duke and Arch-Duchess of Austria in Vienna, becoming the youngest awardee ever. He was also made a fellow, the youngest one ever, of the Association, because of his outstanding work.

L-R: First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazak; Honourable Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Olurunnimbe Mamora with the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun

In an event organized by his family in April, Kanye’s artworks were given out for auctions and most of the proceeds went to other kids who are on the autism spectrum but could not afford the needed therapy. His artworks also serve to increase awareness about autism.

While giving his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer, Tolaram Group West Africa, Pawan Sharma, said the initiative was established to fill the gap that exists in celebrating and rewarding the positive efforts, strong character and achievements of many young children who have exhibited various acts of courage and heroism at one time or the other within the country.

L-R: First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazak; Chief Executive Officer, Tolaram Group West Africa, Mr Pawan Sharma with the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun

“This event is noteworthy as it is in consonance with the core values and deep-rooted belief of our company and the brand (Indomie) that in every child lies what it takes to become great”.

According to Pawan, Dufil Prima Foods would always celebrate children who serve as change agents in their respective communities and beyond. “Apart from providing these children with an enthusiastic brand, Dufil believes that children need to be empowered. And this, we are doing as a brand”, He added.

L-R: Honourable Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Olurunnimbe Mamora; Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo with the Chief Executive Officer, CMC Connect, Mr Yomi Badeji-Okusanya

He added that the winners indeed deserved to be celebrated for scaling the strict criteria for selection by the panel of judges who followed laid down guidelines as has been the norm since the inception of the awards.

In his keynote address, charismatic human rights advocate, Segun Awosanya (aka Segalink) in his speech titled, ‘Equipping the Nigerian child for innovation in a climate of accelerated global advancement’ expressed that “Children are the arrows in our quiver, they are the innovators, change-makers, and world-changers we shoot into the future to accomplish a task we may never be able to do ourselves.”

Keynote Speaker, Segun Awosanya

“They are the trees we plant today under which we may never sit.” He said.

On hand to felicitate with Dufil Prima Foods and the winners were Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, First Ladies of States, Royal Fathers, Captains of Industries, Students and prominent Nigerian artistes.

