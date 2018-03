Audax Code School invites you to register your kids for the 2018 Easter Code Camp. This code camp is designed for children aged 6 and above.

Date: Tuesday, April 3rd – Monday, April 16th, 2018.

Time: 9.00 am – 2.00 pm.

Venue: Audax Center, Plot 24 Adebisi Ogunniyi Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content