Here’s Your First Look at Lifetime Movie “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” based on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Love Story | Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Lifetime movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance focusing on the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released!
The movie stars Parisa Fitz-Henley in the role of Meghan Markle and Murray Fraser as her fiancé Prince Harry.
The movie is set for release on May 13, just about a week before Harry and Meghan tie the knot on the 19th of May.
Watch the trailer below.
Lmaoo… Lifetime!! Them no dey waste time at all! Hian.
But let me look well well first… is this their own Meghan would be yt? Wehdone. Issokay… Black Twitter will help them settle it.