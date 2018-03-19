Here’s Your First Look at Lifetime Movie “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” based on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Love Story | Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Lifetime movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance focusing on the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released!

The movie stars Parisa Fitz-Henley in the role of Meghan Markle and Murray Fraser as her fiancé Prince Harry.

The movie is set for release on May 13, just about a week before Harry and Meghan tie the knot on the 19th of May.

Watch the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>