Wendy Williams is taking a Break from Her Show Following Graves’ Disease Diagnosis

American TV host, actress and author Wendy Williams announced today that she will be taking a hiatus from her eponymous show to focus on her health. She further explained that she had been diagnosed by her endocrinologist with Graves disease – an autoimmune disorder that causes overstimulation of the thyroid, which can lead to puffy eyes, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia and elevated blood pressure.
Wendy who fainted during one of her shows in October last year joked that even though her doctor prescribed a 3-week break, she’ll only take 2 weeks off. Speaking about the symptoms of Graves disease, she said:
My thyroid has been totally cattywampus That is the eye thing that you all have been seeing. My thyroid — my hyperthyroid — is attached also to Graves’ disease. No, I’m not nervous, Anxiety? Please. I’m over 30 years in this game.
Watch her talk about it here
Crack is Wack. Years of cocaine dependency can lead to Graves disease/hyperthyroidism. I guess Judge Mathis was right after all
Na Wa! Where is your compassion? Show some sympathy! Someone is ill, and Graves disease could be fatal. Get well soon Wendy
Wowuuuu cocaine dependency is a new one! I’ve had Graves for almost 10 years and have never touched a cigarette in my life let alone cocaine….
Stress is one of the major causes. Please educate yourself. Thank you
Ooh p.s it’s very manageable too and if God threw all the possible Illnesses into a basket, I’ll gladly take my graves and say thank you
@Wowuuu
Go back and read.
I said CAN LEAD. Where did I say cocaine dependency is the ONLY cause of Graves Disease? In fact, where did I say cocaine dependency is even a MAJOR cause of Graves? The fact that you have Graves does NOT mean you do cocaine. However, it is a well known fact that Wendy has had and continues to have problems with cocaine addiction.
Cocaine Intoxication and Thyroid Storm
Similarity in Presentation and Implications for Treatment
Mary E. Lacy MD, Kristina M. Utzschneider, MD
“Cocaine, a widely used sympathomimetic drug, causes thermoregulatory and cardiac manifestations that can mimic a life-threatening thyroid storm. Case. A man presented to the emergency department requesting only cocaine detoxification. He reported symptoms over the last few years including weight loss and diarrhea, which he attributed to ongoing cocaine use. On presentation he had an elevated temperature of 39.4°C and a heart rate up to 130 beats per minute. Examination revealed the presence of an enlarged, nontender goiter with bilateral continuous bruits. He was found to have thyrotoxicosis by labs and was treated for thyroid storm and cocaine intoxication concurrently. The patient was ultimately diagnosed with Graves’ disease and treated with iodine-131 therapy. Conclusion. Cocaine use should be considered a possible trigger for thyroid storm. Recognition of thyroid storm is critical because of the necessity for targeted therapy and the significant mortality associated with the condition if left untreated.”
So if anything, it’s YOU that needs the education
@Chibaby
Compassion for who?
Did Wendy have compassion for Tupac when she spread rumors that he was raped in jail?
Did Wendy have compassion for Whitney Houston when mocked her relentlessly on radio for her drug addiction all those years only to shed pretentious tears when she died?
Did Wendy have compassion for Method Man and his family when she broke the news that his wife had been battling cancer when Method Man had let her know that the family wanted to keep it private?
Those of us who are old enough to remember have always known from her radio days that Wendy is an unmitigated peace of shit. So sorry, I’d rather save my compassion for those who deserve it.
Namaste!
*piece of shit*
Autoimmune diseases (and there are a good # – rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, Multiple Sclerosis, lupus, vitiligo, etc) are associated with stress and poor diet. Yes, there is the interaction with genes but these external factors are critical drivers. When you have to run a show and prepare for it daily for many years, you subject your body to chronic grueling. At some point, something will give. I selected these autoimmune diseases because we are beginning to see them expressed in the Nigerian population. So everybody take kia of yasef.
I was diagnosed with. Graves diseases 10 months ago after being sick for 6months. I don’t even know how cocain tastes like? Please don’t say this next time. Yes you are entitled to your opinion but it is adviseable to educate yourself first before commenting. You have no idea of what it means to suffer from an auto-immune disease.
The Nigerian in me can’t help but think that maybe its the village people of all the folks she gossips about that are finally catching up with her. Oyinbo people will call it karma.
If that was the case Linda Ikeji would’ve been in a worse condition by now. Jeez, if she’s ill it’s village people? Are you for real? Her show is for celebrity gossip, duh, and almost all her stories are 100% legit, some of them are clearly hurtful but true, and her and her team rarely talk about it without doing their homework to verify it’s legit information.