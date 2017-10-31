BellaNaija

Inspired!

“I’m a champ and I’m back” – Wendy Williams after fainting on Live TV | WATCH

31.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Wendy Williams faints on Live TV | WATCH - BellaNaija

Wendy Williams

Talk show host Wendy Williams, dressed as Lady Liberty, fainted during her show while introducing the Halloween costume contest she runs every year.

“We do it every year,” she said. “It’s always a lot of fun.”

But then, looking obviously distressed, she began to slur her words. “Let’s get started. Our first guest -” she said before stumbling and fainting.

A crew member quickly ran onstage to help.

Williams, not one to give up so easily, returned after a long break.

“That was not a stunt,” she said, “I overheated and did pass out, but I’m a champ and I’m back,” before announcing the winners of the costume contest.

Watch below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , Filed Under: Movies & TV, Scoop

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija