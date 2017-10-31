“I’m a champ and I’m back” – Wendy Williams after fainting on Live TV | WATCH

Talk show host Wendy Williams, dressed as Lady Liberty, fainted during her show while introducing the Halloween costume contest she runs every year.

“We do it every year,” she said. “It’s always a lot of fun.”

But then, looking obviously distressed, she began to slur her words. “Let’s get started. Our first guest -” she said before stumbling and fainting.

A crew member quickly ran onstage to help.

Williams, not one to give up so easily, returned after a long break.

“That was not a stunt,” she said, “I overheated and did pass out, but I’m a champ and I’m back,” before announcing the winners of the costume contest.

Watch below:

What the hell just happened to Wendy Williams?? OMG! pic.twitter.com/HGECAjDbz5 — Lady J (@petty_bettii) October 31, 2017