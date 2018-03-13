Find out how to use Gossip to Your Advantage in Stella Damasus’ New Vlog | Watch on BN TV

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus is sharing tips on how to use gossip to your advantage on a new episode of her vlog “Stella Damasus Diaries.”

She says:

No one likes to be talked about negatively (gossip), but it never stops it from happening. I’m sure it has happened to some of you. It hurts when people who don’t know you, feel they can have an opinion about who you are and what you do.

However, I learned that gossip can actually be used to your advantage and I want to share that with you.

Enjoy!