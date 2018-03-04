It’s time to Reward Our Amazing Mothers! Enter the #itelSuperMum Contest & Stand a Chance to Win Lots of Prizes till March 9th

It’s Mothers’ Day in a bit and itel Mobile, a leading phone brand in Africa, known for their affordable, reliable and trendy phones is doing an online contest tagged,#itelSuperMum to reward fans and customers.

Participate in this contest and stand a chance of being one of the 10 lucky fans who would get to surprise their mother/mother figures this Mother’s Day.

So, How do you participate in the #itelSuperMum Contest?

It’s very simple. All you have to do is:

Follow itel mobile on Instagram Twitter : and Facebook. Create a 30-second video of you doing something special for your mother or mother figure. It could be dancing, singing or reciting a poem Upload on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag itel Mobile with the hashtag #itelSuperMum The 10 most creative videos win the contest.

Note: This contest runs from Friday, March 2nd to Friday, March 9th, 2018. Winners will be selected based on creativity. Selected winners will be announced on itel Mobile social media pages – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on Saturday, March 10th, 2018.

All winners will redeem their gifts at itel Mobile Head Office in Lagos.

So, what are you waiting for? Start creating your videos.

Terms and Conditions apply.

Sponsored Content