We Have Something Exciting for you BellaNaijarians! 40 FREE Tickets Up for Grabs to See the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy in Lagos & Abuja

04.03.2018 at By 68 Comments

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s no more news that Coca-Cola is bringing the FIFA World Cup trophy to Nigeria! We’re all so excited and the buzz has been real on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The best news is that Coca-Cola is giving out 30 tickets to BellaNaijarians in Lagos and 10 tickets to BellaNaijarians in Abuja to see the trophy with your favourite artistes!

Hmm…who will win the tickets and be a part of the World Cup trophy tour?

To stand a chance;

  • Tell us the full meaning of FIFA

**hint: BellaNaija has published a post with the answers, so it’s up to you to find out and the ticket might just be yours! We have a total of 40 tickets to give out, 30 to football fans in Lagos and 10 those in Abuja! Let the comments roll in! The first 40 correct answers will be picked.

Kindly indicate your location when dropping your answers.

 

68 Comments on We Have Something Exciting for you BellaNaijarians! 40 FREE Tickets Up for Grabs to See the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy in Lagos & Abuja
  • Gemonyi March 4, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Fifa: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Komolafe oluwatunmise benjamen March 4, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    The Fédération Internationale de Football Association..location: lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Chi March 4, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association – Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Busola March 4, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    FIFA: FEDERATION OF INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • matt March 4, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    FIFA: Federation of International Football Association
    Location: Lagos Nigeria.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Joan March 4, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Location-Abuja.
    The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Temilade March 4, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    FIFA meaning: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Meaning in English: International Federation of Association Football
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Briggs March 4, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Olalekan Eyiowuawi March 4, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    location: Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Sandra Onuah March 4, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)
    English Translation: International Federation of Football Association

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ohlala March 4, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    FIFA meaning In French : Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Meaning in English: International Federation of Association Football
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • T.Similoluwa March 4, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    FIFA full meaning: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Nike March 4, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Meaning of FIFA is -Fédération Internationale de Football Association.
    Location – Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Obi March 4, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association i.e International Federation of Association Football.
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Enn March 4, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    FIFA means Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    In English:International Federation of Association Football
    My Location: Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ocean Beauty March 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    FIFA means Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location is Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Mahka March 4, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association…meaning International federation of football association in English.
    Location: Lagos.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Theresa March 4, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    FIFA means Fédération Internationale de Football Association.
    I.e Federation of International Football Association.
    Location is Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • mautin March 4, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Eghosa March 4, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    FIFA means Fédération Internationale de Football Association. In English federation of association football.
    Location. Lagos

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Enn March 4, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    FIFA means Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    meaning International federation of football association in English.
    Location is Lagos

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Adewusi David b March 4, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    FIFA- Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos State

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Beloved lazarus March 4, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association.

    Location : Lagos

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Muhammad Naseer March 4, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Ilorin

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Wenger Out March 4, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    FIFA means Fédération Internationale de Football Association (in French), International Federation of Association Football (in English)

    Location is Lagos

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Muhammad Naseer March 4, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Lagos

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Dipo abdullahi March 4, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Meaning in English: International Federation of Association Football
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Queenmilcah March 4, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    International Federation Of Association Football

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Queenmilcah March 4, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association

    International Federation Of Association Football

    Location>Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Blesyn March 4, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Location-Abuja.
    The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Chuchu March 4, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ijay March 4, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    FIFA is an abbreviation that stands for Fédération Internationale de Football Association; International Federation of Association Football (in English)
    Location: Lagos.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Queenmilcah March 4, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    International Federation Of Association Football
    Location>Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Mary Aima March 4, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    FIFA full meaning: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • bryms March 4, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    location : Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Amina Abdulazeez March 4, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association.
    Location: Abuja

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • remi Tulker March 4, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association

    English: International Federation of Association Football

    location- Abuja

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Azubuike Daniel March 4, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Federation Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Ikeja,Lagos.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Okwy March 5, 2018 at 12:14 am

    FIFA : Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    In English- International Federation of Association Football.
    Location : Lagos.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Esther March 5, 2018 at 12:38 am

    FIFA : Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location : Lagos.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Mary aima March 5, 2018 at 12:40 am

    FIFA : Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    In English- International Federation of Association Football.
    Location : Lagos.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Esther O. March 5, 2018 at 12:49 am

    FIFA : Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location : Lagos.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Matilda March 5, 2018 at 3:55 am

    FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association which is French for “International Federation of Association Football”
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Nancy ikedife March 5, 2018 at 7:37 am

    FIFA meaning: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Meaning in English: International Federation of Association Football
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Oluwaseyi Oladipupo March 5, 2018 at 8:32 am

    The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lakeiah Isaac March 5, 2018 at 9:18 am

    FIFA : Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    In English- International Federation of Association Football.
    Location : Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Akinkunmi victoria March 5, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Fifa: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: lagos

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Mustapha Abdul March 5, 2018 at 9:38 am

    The Fédération Internationale de Football Association..
    Location-Kaduna

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ayo March 5, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Fifa: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • funmilayo March 5, 2018 at 9:56 am

    FIFA meaning In French – Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    FIFA Meaning in English – International Federation of Association Football
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ijay March 5, 2018 at 10:11 am

    FIFA is an abbreviation that stands for Fédération Internationale de Football Association; International Federation of Association Football ( in English ).
    Location : Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Oluwatobi Oduniyi March 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    English: International Federation of Association Football
    location- Abuja

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Odediran David March 5, 2018 at 10:30 am

    In simple form,Federal International Football Association Location – Ogun State

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Francis March 5, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Fifa: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ijeoma March 5, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Fifa: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Abuja

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Amara March 5, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location is Lagos

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Christopher Babayemi March 5, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Odinaka George March 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Fifa: Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ahunanya kenneth March 5, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association..location: lagos

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Damilola Michael Ige March 5, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    FIFA: Federation Internationale de Football Association. Abuja

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Auwal Saeed Ahmad March 5, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    FEDERATION OF INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FIFA)
    LOCATION- ABUJA

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Auwal Saeed Ahmad March 5, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    FEDERATION OF INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FIFA)
    LOCATION-ABUJA

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Fifi March 5, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Federation Internationale de Football Association. (Abuja)

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bayo Adetona March 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Jimoh yewande March 5, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Fédération Internationale de Football Association
    Location Lagos

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Remi Tulker March 5, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Abuja people let’s knw ourselves. We made it.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Obianuju Okafor March 6, 2018 at 7:49 am

    FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)
    Location: Lagos

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Stella Esene March 6, 2018 at 8:58 am

    FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association.
    English: International Federation of Football Association.
    Location: Abuja

    Love this! 0 Reply
