We Have Something Exciting for you BellaNaijarians! 40 FREE Tickets Up for Grabs to See the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy in Lagos & Abuja

Hey BellaNaijarians!
It’s no more news that Coca-Cola is bringing the FIFA World Cup trophy to Nigeria! We’re all so excited and the buzz has been real on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The best news is that Coca-Cola is giving out 30 tickets to BellaNaijarians in Lagos and 10 tickets to BellaNaijarians in Abuja to see the trophy with your favourite artistes!
Hmm…who will win the tickets and be a part of the World Cup trophy tour?
To stand a chance;
- Tell us the full meaning of FIFA
**hint: BellaNaija has published a post with the answers, so it’s up to you to find out and the ticket might just be yours! We have a total of 40 tickets to give out, 30 to football fans in Lagos and 10 those in Abuja! Let the comments roll in! The first 40 correct answers will be picked.
Kindly indicate your location when dropping your answers.
Fifa: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
Location: Lagos
FIFA: FEDERATION OF INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION
Location: Lagos
Location: Lagos Nigeria.
Location-Abuja.
FIFA meaning: Fédération Internationale de Football Association
Meaning in English: International Federation of Association Football
Location: Lagos
Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)
English Translation: International Federation of Football Association
FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association i.e International Federation of Association Football.
Location: Lagos
FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association…meaning International federation of football association in English.
Location: Lagos.
FIFA means Fédération Internationale de Football Association. In English federation of association football.
Location. Lagos
Location-Abuja.
The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association.
FIFA is an abbreviation that stands for Fédération Internationale de Football Association; International Federation of Association Football (in English)
Location: Lagos.
The full meaning of FIFA is Fédération Internationale de Football Association.
Location: Abuja
Federation Internationale de Football Association
Location: Ikeja,Lagos.
FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association which is French for “International Federation of Association Football”
Location: Lagos
FIFA is an abbreviation that stands for Fédération Internationale de Football Association; International Federation of Association Football ( in English ).
Location : Lagos
In simple form,Federal International Football Association Location – Ogun State
FEDERATION OF INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FIFA)
LOCATION- ABUJA
Abuja people let’s knw ourselves. We made it.
FIFA: Fédération Internationale de Football Association.
English: International Federation of Football Association.
Location: Abuja