We Have Something Exciting for you BellaNaijarians! 40 FREE Tickets Up for Grabs to See the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy in Lagos & Abuja

It’s no more news that Coca-Cola is bringing the FIFA World Cup trophy to Nigeria! We’re all so excited and the buzz has been real on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The best news is that Coca-Cola is giving out 30 tickets to BellaNaijarians in Lagos and 10 tickets to BellaNaijarians in Abuja to see the trophy with your favourite artistes!

Hmm…who will win the tickets and be a part of the World Cup trophy tour?

To stand a chance;

Tell us the full meaning of FIFA

**hint: BellaNaija has published a post with the answers, so it’s up to you to find out and the ticket might just be yours! We have a total of 40 tickets to give out, 30 to football fans in Lagos and 10 those in Abuja! Let the comments roll in! The first 40 correct answers will be picked.

Kindly indicate your location when dropping your answers.