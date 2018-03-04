Dangote Business School unveiled in Bayero University, Kano

The Dangote Business School in Bayero University, Kano has been officially unveiled by the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, Daily Trust reports.
Speaking at the unveiling, Aliko Dangote said his goal for the business school is for it to become a reference point when it comes to learning to do business in Africa.
The school will be training future African leaders in business, he said.
My interest for supporting higher education in Nigeria stems from the belief that we can and we should provide the same quality of education here in Nigeria like anywhere else in the world. Good quality education is fundamental in breeding a vibrant economy and society.
My goal for this business school is for it to become a reference point when it comes to learning how to do business successfully in Nigeria and in Africa. This means that this business school should carry out studies and research that are specific to our needs and ways of doing business which would allow more information to be shared globally on how Africans can do business.
I believe that this business school can and should foster relationship with other business schools across Africa and the globe and I am sure they already have affiliation with other three universities and we are working to make sure that they also have with the Harvert business school.
This business school will be training and preparing future African leaders in business, who will understand how to develop, and also train others to become visionary businessmen. I also see this business school playing a role in accelerating the economic integration of our continent.
@Lol, “no care on social impact”? Rather ironic when commenting on the opening of an endowed school. Or “resetting the compass”? Perhaps you are waiting for the opening of the business school that he is financing at the University of Ibadan in the SOUTH before you acknowledge so-called ‘social impact’. SMDH
Speaking of “social impact” are we talking about the same dude that last year donated US$100m to fight malnutrition in Nigeria, N10bn to all 774 LGAs for micro-credit to women and youths, a cash transfer program in 2011 to poor and vulnerable Nigerians, joining forces with GBC Health last year to provide community healthcare in Africa ranging from nutrition to malaria, providing support for IDPs across Nigeria, providing a matching N5bn fund to BOI to providing 5% interest rate loans for SMEs in agro-processing and manufacturing, the partnership with the Gates Foundation to eradicate polio in Nigeria, or the thousands of scholarships that has been given out by the Dangote Foundation (which btw he started in 1993, well before achieving billionaire status).
Rather obtuse to posit “resetting the compass to the North” in respect of someone whose biggest investment (and probably one of Africa’s single largest industrial investments) is currently underway in Lekki, Lagos. And as for so-called “monopoly”, only clueless demagogues do not realize that the biggest cement companies in the world (Holcim, LaFarge, Blue Circle, Scancem, Heidelberg) have been in Nigeria since the 1950s/60s, well before Dangote bagged an ounce of cement or built its first kiln. Of course, these foreign companies were mostly simply bagging cheap imported cement until Dangote (as well BUA, the other big Nigerian producer) drove Nigeria from one of the world’s biggest cement importers to an exporter (while raising quality from 32.5R to 52.5R, the highest in the world), while providing direct and indirect jobs and livelihoods for Nigerians from all across the country (and not just the North).
You want Dangote to secede when he is building a US$11 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex in Lagos, a cement plant in Edo State (along with the plant at Ibese, Ogun State), as well as paying for a similar Business School at UI Ibadan? Sorry, but that’s the real ‘wishful thinking’! LMAO.
He knows quite a lot about Nigeria’s business environment and the social, economic and political operators, I think one of his achievement is surviving different changes within society and growing along with the changes. He is also saves, when some of his educated friends/partners early on were spraying naira, pounds, dollars all over the place, he rarely does even till today.
Why not contribute to communities like benue where ur mining limestone .a small primary school ,clinic or even fixing the horrible roads around dangote cement will be nice rather than just exploit the people’s resources nd leave them with dusty air nd unsafe farming environs
Jenny, have you actually ever been to Gboko? I ask because anyone who has would know that Dangote Cement is about the only viable thing in town. It has built an earth dam for the community, provided electricity from its captive power plant and freed it from the unreliable public grid, built a 100-bed hospital and pays the doctors, built classrooms and boreholes for the communities and provides annual scholarships. Dangote has done good while doing well.
@Joke, or perhaps we are all “one” when Dangote is financing a similar business school for the University of Ibadan. Sure glad the dude does not think like some of the folks on BN.
