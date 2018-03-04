Dangote Business School unveiled in Bayero University, Kano

The Dangote Business School in Bayero University, Kano has been officially unveiled by the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, Daily Trust reports.

Speaking at the unveiling, Aliko Dangote said his goal for the business school is for it to become a reference point when it comes to learning to do business in Africa.

The school will be training future African leaders in business, he said.

My interest for supporting higher education in Nigeria stems from the belief that we can and we should provide the same quality of education here in Nigeria like anywhere else in the world. Good quality education is fundamental in breeding a vibrant economy and society. My goal for this business school is for it to become a reference point when it comes to learning how to do business successfully in Nigeria and in Africa. This means that this business school should carry out studies and research that are specific to our needs and ways of doing business which would allow more information to be shared globally on how Africans can do business. I believe that this business school can and should foster relationship with other business schools across Africa and the globe and I am sure they already have affiliation with other three universities and we are working to make sure that they also have with the Harvert business school. This business school will be training and preparing future African leaders in business, who will understand how to develop, and also train others to become visionary businessmen. I also see this business school playing a role in accelerating the economic integration of our continent.

See a short clip from the unveiling below: