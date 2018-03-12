BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest 🙌

12.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Tinny Entertainment lead act, Ycee has been making the headlines for good reasons of late, from dropping a joint-EP titled Late Night Vibrations with label mate Bella to dropping the video for his Eugy-assisted Say Bye Bye track. 2018 has so far being a good year for the young Nigerian superstar.

Just hours after performing at the Big Brother Naija live eviction show on Sunday, Ycee has released new photos of himself working in the studio with South Africa superstar rap act Cassper Nyovest. We are excited to see what they can whip up together.

See photos below:

New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper NyovestNew Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija