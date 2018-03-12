New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest 🙌

Tinny Entertainment lead act, Ycee has been making the headlines for good reasons of late, from dropping a joint-EP titled Late Night Vibrations with label mate Bella to dropping the video for his Eugy-assisted Say Bye Bye track. 2018 has so far being a good year for the young Nigerian superstar.

Just hours after performing at the Big Brother Naija live eviction show on Sunday, Ycee has released new photos of himself working in the studio with South Africa superstar rap act Cassper Nyovest. We are excited to see what they can whip up together.

See photos below: