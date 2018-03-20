BellaNaija

Pro-Life Activist says Homosexuality may be “God’s judgement for aborting millions of our children” | WATCH

20.03.2018

Pro-Life Activist says Homosexuality may be "God's judgement for aborting millions of our children"

A pro-life anti-gay activist Linda Harvey has said God is making people gay probably because people keep committing abortions.

Harvey gave a talk at the Bringing America Back to Life Convention, where she discussed the “LGBTQ agenda.”

The LGBTQ movement, she said, “could be an aspect of God’s judgment on us for aborting millions of our children.”

One has to consider, first of all, the horrifying possibility that this complete sexual and human identity meltdown could be an aspect of God’s judgment on us for aborting millions of our children,” she said. “It is very possible that as an instrument of God’s judgment, he is using the punishment to come on us through our children, the corruption of our children.

Harvey went forward to make what she meant plain, saying that without abortions, LGBTQ people would not exist. She said:

Without the rejection of heterosexual norms — husbands and wives who create babies — the LGBTQ movement has no reason to exist.

Watch her speak below:

