#BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada’s “Tears of a Broken Virgin” is inspired by a True Story | Watch the Short Film on BN TV

Earlier today former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifu Ennada bravely revealed that her short film, released in 2016, was inspired by a true story following a rape incident.

The film, “Tears of a Broken Virgin“, was produced and written by Ifu Ennada herself and directed by Benedict (Benny) Alli Atagagame.

Synopsis:

Tears of a Broken Virgin is about how a vengeful rape victim goes on an unconventional revenge mission and not even the marriage proposal from the rapist can change her mind.

“Tears of a Broken Virgin” got eight nominations at the In-shorts Film festival.

