Iggy Azalea reveals how she Burnt all Nick Young’s Designer Clothes over Cheating | WATCH

20.03.2018

Rapper Iggy Azalea and NBA star Nick Young called off their engagement in 2016 following a much publicized cheating scandal.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently, Iggy has now revealed how she reacted when she found out that he had cheated on her.

She explains that she gave him a warning that she was going to burn all his stuff and proceeded to set all his designer clothes ablaze.

Watch the video below:

1 Comments
  • Sherlie Holmes March 20, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    When person is suffering from undiagnosed madness. That is not okay Iggy.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

