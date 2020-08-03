Connect with us

Scoop

"Your Life Is Bigger, By Far, Than My Pride" - Simi is Apologizing to the LGBTQ Community

BN TV Scoop

We Can't Get Enough of these 5 Afrobeat Dancers

Movies & TV Scoop

Tacha Is The Cover Girl for La Mode Magazine’s August Issue

Music Scoop

Afrobeat Albums We’re Still Looking Forward To In 2020

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 14: Lilo & Ka3na Have Been Evicted from Biggie's House

Scoop Sweet Spot

"You Have Had My Entire Back" - Tamar Braxton is Forever Grateful for Her 'Angel' David Adefeso❤️

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Dadaboy Ehiz, Beverly Osu, Do2dtun - Moet Abebe's Friends Turned Up for Her Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 13: This Saturday is Gonna Be Lit with DJ Big N & Oxlade!

BN TV Music Scoop

Starring the Love of her Life, Angela Okorie drops visuals for "Baby Chu Chu"

Movies & TV Scoop

We’ve Got the First Teaser for Blessing Amidu’s Animation Film “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters”

Scoop

“Your Life Is Bigger, By Far, Than My Pride” – Simi is Apologizing to the LGBTQ Community

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Simi is apologising to the LGBTQ community for a homophobic statement she made on her Youtube show, “Stoopid Sessions“, an episode that was supposed to tackle the topic of dating among millennials.

The show had co-hosted Sess, Kiekie and Iyanuoluwa, and sampled an array of opinions that ranged from dating that starts without much preamble, sexual propositions that are forthright and who owns the dating prerogative between men and women.

She said:

They say they’re born that way, but I haven’t seen any biological proof.

The comment had drawn widespread criticism among the LGBTQ community, with activist Bisi Alimi giving her a piece of his mind on social media.

The singer has now taken to her Twitter to apologise for the comments. According to her, she carelessly addressed the issue which is a matter of life and death. Stating that she had no intention to hurt, she revealed that she is in a learning phase, and though she understands discrimination as a woman, she doesn’t have a full grasp on the unique ways the LGBTQ community experiences it.

Here’s the apology:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How #BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Uchenna of Nigenius is Contributing to Educational Development in Nigeria

Wunmi Adelusi: How Are You Dealing with Pressure?

A Slow But Sure Way of Fixing the Problem of Bad Leadership in Nigeria!

Are You an Aspiring Member of #Suit&Tie Twitter? Here’s How to Be the Perfect Subject Matter Expert the Nigerian Way

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php