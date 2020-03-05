You Don’t Want to Miss the First Episode of Simi’s New Vlog “Stoopid Sessions” | WATCH

Simi is officially dropping the first episode of her vlog “Stoopid Sessions” and you can watch it here.

This is a show like no other, and she explores social and topical issues in Nigeria through fun, witty and intellectual banter.

Simi, joined by friends, discusses an interesting topic “Dating now and dating then” on this episode. The topic of conversation sheds light on how dating differs from early-onset millennials to the latter millennial. This episode explores conversations around approach to courtship, dating, sexual/social liberation and so much more.

Watch and learn from the conversation below.