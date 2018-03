A new show popped up on our radar last year and it was quite interesting. Tagged “The African Millennials“, the show focused on young Africans talking about situations that other young Africans might find themselves in.

After a very successful season, a few members of the cast got together and decided to take a group vacation to Miami, and guess what? They are sharing all the drama that went down during the vacay!

Watch:

Episode 1

Episode 2



Episode 3



Episode 4



Episode 5



Episode 6