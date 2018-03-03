Nigeria’s Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi breaks Guinness World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon” 🙌🏿

He’s done it!

Our very own Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi is now the Guinness World Record holder for the Longest Reading Marathon.

Put some respek on his name!

Bayode read aloud for 120 hours. That’s 5 days non-stop!

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Bayode wrote:

FOR THE CULTURE! Hello everybody, something just happened right now!

My name is Bayode Treasures Olubunmi – I have just finished reading aloud for 120 hours non-stop! I did it for the CULTURE!

#ReadWithBayode#YouRead#GWR#GuinessWorldRecord#Books#Reading#Yaba#Education#Learning#Library#History#Nigeria#Lagos#Africa

We’re all so proud of him!

Photo Credit: iread_bayode