Nigeria’s Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi breaks Guinness World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon” 🙌🏿

He’s done it!
Our very own Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi is now the Guinness World Record holder for the Longest Reading Marathon.
Put some respek on his name!
Bayode read aloud for 120 hours. That’s 5 days non-stop!
Sharing the news on his Instagram, Bayode wrote:
FOR THE CULTURE!
Hello everybody, something just happened right now!
My name is Bayode Treasures Olubunmi – I have just finished reading aloud for 120 hours non-stop!
I did it for the CULTURE!
#ReadWithBayode#YouRead#GWR#GuinessWorldRecord#Books#Reading#Yaba#Education#Learning#Library#History#Nigeria#Lagos#Africa
We’re all so proud of him!
Photo Credit: iread_bayode
Well done, Bayode!
Great and amazing feat. We celebrate your brother. This is a new turn for those out there who have always argued that Africans / Nigerians don’t read. As an educated Nigerian- a literature biased, I have always argued against the maximum or erroneous belief kept alive for ages – ” if it want to hide facts or truths from any African, hide it in a book”. Out very ine just proved to the world that Africans can read and digest books…of any form, e-books, printed books etc
This just made me very happy.
Congratulations Bayode. Well deserved…
NIGERIANS FOR THE GRIT!