Nigeria’s Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi breaks Guinness World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon” 🙌🏿

03.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

He's done it!

Our very own Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi is now the Guinness World Record holder for the Longest Reading Marathon.

Put some respek on his name!

Bayode read aloud for 120 hours. That’s 5 days non-stop!

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Bayode wrote:

FOR THE CULTURE!

Hello everybody, something just happened right now!
My name is Bayode Treasures Olubunmi – I have just finished reading aloud for 120 hours non-stop!

I did it for the CULTURE!
#ReadWithBayode#YouRead#GWR#GuinessWorldRecord#Books#Reading#Yaba#Education#Learning#Library#History#Nigeria#Lagos#Africa

We’re all so proud of him!

Photo Credit: iread_bayode

4 Comments on Nigeria’s Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi breaks Guinness World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon” 🙌🏿
  • Lindt March 3, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Well done, Bayode!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • WilsonIkwebe March 4, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Great and amazing feat. We celebrate your brother. This is a new turn for those out there who have always argued that Africans / Nigerians don’t read. As an educated Nigerian- a literature biased, I have always argued against the maximum or erroneous belief kept alive for ages – ” if it want to hide facts or truths from any African, hide it in a book”. Out very ine just proved to the world that Africans can read and digest books…of any form, e-books, printed books etc

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • JB March 5, 2018 at 8:22 am

    This just made me very happy.
    Congratulations Bayode. Well deserved…

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • NIGERIANS FOR THE GRIT! March 5, 2018 at 9:08 am

    NIGERIANS FOR THE GRIT!

    Love this! 7 Reply
