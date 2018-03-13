BellaNaija

Rapper Craig Mack dead at 47

Rapper Craig Mack, who was one of the artists signed to Diddy‘s Bad Boy Records, has died in his home in South Carolina due to natural causes, according to TMZ.

Diddy has now released a statement on Mack’s passing, saying:

Craig Mack, you were the first artist to release music on Bad Boy and gave us our first hit. You always followed your heart and you had an energy that was out of this world. You believed in me and you believed in Bad Boy. I will never forget what you did for hip-hop. You inspired me and will continue to inspire us. We will always love you. #badboy4life#ripcraigmack

