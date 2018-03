Social Media Week 2018 happened a few weeks ago in Lagos and vlogger Teefah hosted her very first session.

The session covered how online and digital content creators can make money.

Joining her on the panel were beauty influencer and YouTube Vlogger – Dimma Umeh and digital strategist Liz Osho, both of whom shared information and tips to strategically build a cohesive online brand while making money.

Watch: