Can you be Best Friends with the Opposite Sex? Guys of “Men’s Corner” Discuss on BN TV

On a new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s ‘Men’s Corner’ show hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Andre Blaze and Mazino discuss “The Best Friends Debate” in regards to sexuality, that is, can opposite sexes be best friends without anyone catching feelings?
Watch:
Absolutely!
Most of my best friends were men,till I got married. Still have some male friends now. I mean platonic friends, no strings attached. I only dated one, my husband.