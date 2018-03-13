BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Can you be Best Friends with the Opposite Sex? Guys of “Men’s Corner” Discuss on BN TV

13.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

On a new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s ‘Men’s Corner’ show hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Andre Blaze and Mazino discuss “The Best Friends Debate” in regards to sexuality, that is, can opposite sexes be best friends without anyone catching feelings?

Watch:

1 Comments on Can you be Best Friends with the Opposite Sex? Guys of “Men’s Corner” Discuss on BN TV
  • nnenne March 14, 2018 at 3:26 am

    Absolutely!
    Most of my best friends were men,till I got married. Still have some male friends now. I mean platonic friends, no strings attached. I only dated one, my husband.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
  2. Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
  3. Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
  4. You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
  5. Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
  6. Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
  7. Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
  8. Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
  9. The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
  10. Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
  11. Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
  12. Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
  13. Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
  14. Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
  15. Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
  16. Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija