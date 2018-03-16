BellaNaija

Sess welcomes Lota Chukwu into his Kitchen on New Episode of Lota Takes | BN TV

16.03.2018

The last episode of the first season of Lota Chukwu‘s food and lifestyle show Lota Takes which debuted in November 2017 features music producer Sess.

Watch as she makes him one of the simplest meals ever.

Hit Play below!

