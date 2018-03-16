Songstress Waje and Seyi Akinwale featured on Episode 8 of “Binging with Gamechangers” | Watch on BN TV

Waje is one of Nigeria’s biggest female singers who attained this success despite facing hurdles and setbacks that typically cause the average person to give up on greatness. She is a multi-award winning artist and is the first female to be a judge on “The Voice Nigeria“.

Seyi Akinwale is a Senior Vice President at GE Capital where he is responsible for growing the Industrial Finance business in West and Central Africa. He is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-ife. Prior to working with GE, Seyi was a Director at PricewaterHouseCoopers Nigeria and has, over the years, honed his competence in project development, Capital Raising, Business Development, Financial Advisory and Investment Banking via working with several organizations across Nigeria.

Join Seyi Banigbe as she discusses so much with Waje, from her penchant for making chin-chin to how mediocracy with music with music was never an option and watch as Seyi Akinwale gets into the most fun game with Waje.

Watch

Part 1



Part 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>