Uwanma Odefa is giving you a few reasons not to be Friends with Your Man’s Ex in this New Vlog | Watch on BN TV

OAP Uwanma Odefa is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel where she talks about love, life and everything in between.

In this vlog, she is sharing a few reasons why you shouldn’t be friends with your man’s ex.

She says:

An oldie but goodie. Watch me share several reasons why it’s not a good idea to be friends with your partner’s ex. If you can, don’t allow your partner be friends with their ex beyond saying hi if they happen to bump into each other in public. An ex is just a walking sexual encounter; a return match. The temptation of their past sexual and emotional relationship might prove to be too much if it’s in their face in the form of friendship. Why tempt fate?

