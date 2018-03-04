A White Affair! Jay-Jay Okocha & Family are Picture Perfect 😍

Nigerian football legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and his family are picture perfect in these new photo.
The soccer star and wife, Nkechi and their two kids – A-Jay and Daniella – all posed in white looking as elegant as ever.
See Photos below:
04.03.2018
Perfect!
my goodnesssssssssssss. It doesn’t get any better than this. proud of you Mrs. Okocha
…….youve done a great jobbbbb
Nkechi my love. Look at you! Beautiful and charming as ever.
Absolutely beautiful
Beautiful looking family… always happy to see a celebrity’s marriage waxing strong..
This is too beautiful
Woww… Both women look like sisters. Who even knew okocha had kids this grown. Too beautiful!
Lovely family pictures.
Now I understand football age better. lol
As in…… Good analogy of what foot ball age truly means, beautiful family by d way😍😍😍😍😍see babe looking like her mums sis
Beautiful
I had to do a double take on the girls to determine who’s mum and who’s daughter . Wow! Looking good all round.
Nkechi Okocha;Asa then, Asa now…
Lovely family.
Wow!!!! Picture Perfect, You Cat Differentiate From Who Is The Queen Mother And The Princess, The Prince And King Are Amazingly Awesome…Great Job The Okocha’s, Much Love xoxoxo
