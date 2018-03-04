BellaNaija

A White Affair! Jay-Jay Okocha & Family are Picture Perfect 😍

04.03.2018

Nigerian football legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and his family are picture perfect in these new photo.

The soccer star and wife, Nkechi and their two kids – A-Jay and Daniella – all posed in white looking as elegant as ever.

See Photos below:

14 Comments
  M March 4, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Perfect!

    Perfect!

Love this!
  dami March 4, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    my goodnesssssssssssss. It doesn’t get any better than this. proud of you Mrs. Okocha
    …….youve done a great jobbbbb

    Love this! 70 Reply
    Fleur March 5, 2018 at 1:50 am

      Nkechi my love. Look at you! Beautiful and charming as ever.

      Love this! 24
  Sora Tulip Fruit Carving March 4, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Absolutely beautiful

    Love this! 37 Reply
  Chinwe March 5, 2018 at 2:04 am

    Beautiful looking family… always happy to see a celebrity’s marriage waxing strong..

    Love this! 25 Reply
  nawa March 5, 2018 at 6:04 am

    This is too beautiful

    Love this! 16 Reply
  Mondela March 5, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Woww… Both women look like sisters. Who even knew okocha had kids this grown. Too beautiful!

    Love this! 47 Reply
    bolintin March 5, 2018 at 9:06 am

      Lovely family pictures.
      Now I understand football age better. lol

      Love this! 18
  Olamikuye March 5, 2018 at 9:23 am

    As in…… Good analogy of what foot ball age truly means, beautiful family by d way😍😍😍😍😍see babe looking like her mums sis

    Love this! 19 Reply
  ijeoma March 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Beautiful

    Beautiful

Love this!
  newbie March 5, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I had to do a double take on the girls to determine who’s mum and who’s daughter . Wow! Looking good all round.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  Mahka March 5, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Nkechi Okocha;Asa then, Asa now…
    Lovely family.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  MercyI March 5, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Wow!!!! Picture Perfect, You Cat Differentiate From Who Is The Queen Mother And The Princess, The Prince And King Are Amazingly Awesome…Great Job The Okocha’s, Much Love xoxoxo

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • MercyI March 5, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Wow!!!! Picture Perfect, You Can’t Differentiate From Who Is The Queen Mother And The Princess, The Prince And King Are Amazingly Awesome…Great Job The Okocha’s, Much Love xoxoxo

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

