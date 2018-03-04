Atiku Abubakar visits Cinema to see #BlackPanther, buys tickets for all Present

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was on Saturday in the cinema with his kids in Abuja to see “Black Panther.”
Atiku urged his followers to go see the movie, writing on his Twitter:
#BlackPanther with my children and some of their friends yesterday. It is a very good movie and I encourage everyone to go and see it.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 4, 2018
The one time Presidential primaries candidate also bought tickets for all present to see the movie.
Some of the people present at the cinema shared their experience.
Hmm the power of election! You go fear na…😇
😩😭😂
To have Atiku Abubakar as president of Nigeria in 2019 will be a great blessing to our Nation and will definitely get Nigeria working again.
Atiku needs to pay for your English lessons and further education, not Black Panther tickets. Really sad. #moviesirentoo #ifyouknowyouknow #oversizedsnake #mineral bottle #tornsphincter
Atiku is a man that we can trust to lead Nigeria into prosperity.
PDP should get the memo that we dont want trial and error in 2019. We have suffered enough under this incompetent and ineffectual buffoons. 2019 it is either Atiku or Atiku.
Atiku is the best. Without a doubt.
That’s a wonderful development.Governance is about associating with the people and this is the way to go Atiku
We don’t need people who will rule from Aso rock.we simply need people like Atiku who will come to electorate and listen to them.Watchinh a movie together with “ordinary people” is a way to listen to them and what they feel in their immediate life so as to better serve them
HE Atiku Abubakar is a contemporary and digital man that understands what the people need at every point in time. I wish I was in that cinema as I have been procrastinating going to see that movie. Thank you so much sir for putting smile in the face of those you paid for their tickets we live you sir.
HE Atiku Abubakar is very simple, real and down to earth. See how he followed the queue to get his ticket. This shows how close he is to the people.
Some may say that this is about politics but I see a man that appreciate every opportunity to mix with the youth and have fun. Enjoy sir you have only 1 life live it to the fullest.
This man Atiku is phenomenal I am just liking him by the day. The people likes him and we prefer him to the stone age man there now.
South East is for Atiku no doubt. All we are waiting for is for PDP to give him the ticket.
1.Commendable! Someone who buys movie tickets for people and watches movies with them wouldn’t turn his back on his people when he’s voted into office.
2. Former vice president is well know for his commitments and encourage youth to be self reliant, creative and innovative these are some of the factors that made him to contribute huge in our economy looking at his investment and number of employees.
3.The political icon extended yet his philanthropic nature in a movie centre today at Abuja by buying the whole ticket for the people to enjoy a free gate, this is nothing if we look at how we handles and contribute in many IDP’s camp alone.
4. This is nothing but a clear demonstration of statemanship and a noteworthy gesture ,that worth commendation from the public.
5. I therefore urge our fellow compatriots, our society and Nigerians at large they should succumb, jubilate and dance for having a man of Atiku’s personality.
6. Therefore, Atiku Abubakar is a classical name in terms of humanitarian, philanthropic lifestyle and encouraging young one. A man that believes in the well being of Nigerians and one Nigeria were we are all equal irrespective of our differences ethnically diverse, religiously and politically.
7. We talking about a man who can go to the movies and decide to pay movie tickets for everyone so it’s just like another man would give things to those around him!
8. So, IT’S NOT A CAMPAIGN STRATEGY FOR ATIKU 2019, THIS IS WHO HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN! A VERY GOOD MAN WITH A GOOD HEART, CLASSICAL, SOCIABLE, HUMANITARIAN, AND YOUTH FRIENDLY!
9. Telling Atiku not to extend his philanthropic wings of welfarism to the public is like trying to collect a pack of candy from a child’s hand ,its hard and not looking likely. He will cry a river!
I cannot see why some people will not see good in this gesture
Nice but most of the proceeds of this movie are going back to America. It could have been better if it is a Nigerian film you support like this.
Yes my dear…but Nigerian owned cinemas will get a huge cut from screenings in Nigeria…and thay means better businesses and sustained livlihood for our people
I somehow guessed this was going to interpreted as a campaign. @mr nuru… Because atiku bought tickets at a cinema, we should all fall in love in him and see him as one that’ll move Nigeria forward. I wonder when we’d see beyond all this charade. I fail to see the difference in strategy between Jonathan telling us he didn’t have shoes to osinbajo campaigning this way in 2015 and now to atiku buying tickets in a cinema.
Besides, when he was VP, did you see or hear of him doing anything of this sort in public?
There is more to buying of movie tickets.
#wiseupnigeria
so atiku PR team is the one writing all these comments on BN abi, it cannot work, we are not doing either atiku or buhari come 2019
Don’t mind them.. they honestly think we will not knowwww! hahahahaha lmao! see PR na you go fear fear!
This is why Iove the man Atiku himself….Baba loves the youths and upcoming ones; you can see his countenance in that picture that he wants to be there with them and not for optics
Yes my dear…but Nigerian owned cinemas will get a huge cut from screenings in Nigeria…and that means better businesses and sustained livlihood for our people
Abeg who is this spam commenter sounding like a broken record?! Abeg go and siddon. Atiku ki, Atiku ni. Did Buhari not drink satchet Milo during campaign?! Mscheeeew
Mayday !! Mayday!! Bellanaija has been ATIKULIZED !!! i repeat bellanaija has been ATIKULIZED ….lol
See how Atiku Media team bombarded this comment section, na wa o! Athiefku will NEVER be President! If he likes, let him pay Black Panther ticket fees for the entire Nigeria. And btw, Buhari has forever damaged the chance of any muslim Hausa/Fulani. If a Northerner must be President, bring forth a Christian Northerner. Na only you waka come?
helloooo.. did Atiku buy the comment section of this page??
I can’t but agree that this is a campaign ploy abi plot. Atiku is a lesser demon compared to Buhari. People keep saying atiku is bad. Who will vote for Fela Durotoye outside his family members and a few people. There’s also the issue of zoning. Till 2023, there is an unspoken rule that says the North has the 8yrs.
But our real problem isn’t Atiku or Buhari alone. It’s an institutional overhaul we need. Legislative arm of government is key if we will ever get out of this quagmire.
This commentator (singular cos I know he’s just 1 guy) is just too funny.
See d yamayama campaign. Lmao
too funny …all his media team commenting 3 times each …Please go to Linda she is the political blogger not here ..okay ..wrong address
Laughing in chinese at the propagandist comments above.
When my brain has not been fried for breakfast. Me I’ll come and sell the next 4 years of Nigeria because of 2k movie ticket. Try harder.