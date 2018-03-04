Atiku Abubakar visits Cinema to see #BlackPanther, buys tickets for all Present

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was on Saturday in the cinema with his kids in Abuja to see “Black Panther.”

Atiku urged his followers to go see the movie, writing on his Twitter:

I saw # BlackPanther with my children and some of their friends yesterday. It is a very good movie and I encourage everyone to go and see it.

I saw #BlackPanther with my children and some of their friends yesterday. It is a very good movie and I encourage everyone to go and see it. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 4, 2018

The one time Presidential primaries candidate also bought tickets for all present to see the movie.

Some of the people present at the cinema shared their experience.

See tweets and photos below:

Photo Credit: @Austynzogs