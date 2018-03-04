BellaNaija

Atiku Abubakar visits Cinema to see #BlackPanther, buys tickets for all Present

04.03.2018 at By 32 Comments

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was on Saturday in the cinema with his kids in Abuja to see “Black Panther.

Atiku urged his followers to go see the movie, writing on his Twitter:

I saw with my children and some of their friends yesterday. It is a very good movie and I encourage everyone to go and see it.

The one time Presidential primaries candidate also bought tickets for all present to see the movie.

Some of the people present at the cinema shared their experience.

See tweets and photos below:

Atiku visits Cinema to see Black Panther, buys tickets for all Present - BellaNaija

Photo Credit: @Austynzogs

32 Comments on Atiku Abubakar visits Cinema to see #BlackPanther, buys tickets for all Present
  • Ottawa Queen March 4, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Hmm the power of election! You go fear na…😇

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • New Nigeria March 5, 2018 at 5:47 am

    To have Atiku Abubakar as president of Nigeria in 2019 will be a great blessing to our Nation and will definitely get Nigeria working again.

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Lol March 6, 2018 at 2:51 pm

      Atiku needs to pay for your English lessons and further education, not Black Panther tickets. Really sad. #moviesirentoo #ifyouknowyouknow #oversizedsnake #mineral bottle #tornsphincter

      Love this! 1
  • New Nigeria March 5, 2018 at 5:48 am

    Atiku is a man that we can trust to lead Nigeria into prosperity.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • New Nigeria March 5, 2018 at 5:50 am

    PDP should get the memo that we dont want trial and error in 2019. We have suffered enough under this incompetent and ineffectual buffoons. 2019 it is either Atiku or Atiku.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Adamu March 5, 2018 at 5:50 am

    Atiku is the best. Without a doubt.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Joshua giwa March 5, 2018 at 5:52 am

    That’s a wonderful development.Governance is about associating with the people and this is the way to go Atiku

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Joshua giwa March 5, 2018 at 5:55 am

    We don’t need people who will rule from Aso rock.we simply need people like Atiku who will come to electorate and listen to them.Watchinh a movie together with “ordinary people” is a way to listen to them and what they feel in their immediate life so as to better serve them

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Awesome March 5, 2018 at 5:55 am

    HE Atiku Abubakar is a contemporary and digital man that understands what the people need at every point in time. I wish I was in that cinema as I have been procrastinating going to see that movie. Thank you so much sir for putting smile in the face of those you paid for their tickets we live you sir.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Awesome March 5, 2018 at 5:58 am

    HE Atiku Abubakar is very simple, real and down to earth. See how he followed the queue to get his ticket. This shows how close he is to the people.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Awesome March 5, 2018 at 6:00 am

    Some may say that this is about politics but I see a man that appreciate every opportunity to mix with the youth and have fun. Enjoy sir you have only 1 life live it to the fullest.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • John Agbo March 5, 2018 at 6:03 am

    This man Atiku is phenomenal I am just liking him by the day. The people likes him and we prefer him to the stone age man there now.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • John Agbo March 5, 2018 at 6:04 am

    South East is for Atiku no doubt. All we are waiting for is for PDP to give him the ticket.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Nura Sabo Anku March 5, 2018 at 6:52 am

    1.Commendable! Someone who buys movie tickets for people and watches movies with them wouldn’t turn his back on his people when he’s voted into office.
    2. Former vice president is well know for his commitments and encourage youth to be self reliant, creative and innovative these are some of the factors that made him to contribute huge in our economy looking at his investment and number of employees.
    3.The political icon extended yet his philanthropic nature in a movie centre today at Abuja by buying the whole ticket for the people to enjoy a free gate, this is nothing if we look at how we handles and contribute in many IDP’s camp alone.
    4. This is nothing but a clear demonstration of statemanship and a noteworthy gesture ,that worth commendation from the public.
    5. I therefore urge our fellow compatriots, our society and Nigerians at large they should succumb, jubilate and dance for having a man of Atiku’s personality.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Nura Sabo Anku March 5, 2018 at 7:10 am

    6. Therefore, Atiku Abubakar is a classical name in terms of humanitarian, philanthropic lifestyle and encouraging young one. A man that believes in the well being of Nigerians and one Nigeria were we are all equal irrespective of our differences ethnically diverse, religiously and politically.
    7. We talking about a man who can go to the movies and decide to pay movie tickets for everyone so it’s just like another man would give things to those around him!
    8. So, IT’S NOT A CAMPAIGN STRATEGY FOR ATIKU 2019, THIS IS WHO HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN! A VERY GOOD MAN WITH A GOOD HEART, CLASSICAL, SOCIABLE, HUMANITARIAN, AND YOUTH FRIENDLY!
    9. Telling Atiku not to extend his philanthropic wings of welfarism to the public is like trying to collect a pack of candy from a child’s hand ,its hard and not looking likely. He will cry a river!

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Baba Dasong March 5, 2018 at 11:25 am

      I cannot see why some people will not see good in this gesture

      Love this! 4
  • isaobi March 5, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Nice but most of the proceeds of this movie are going back to America. It could have been better if it is a Nigerian film you support like this.

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Baba Dasong March 5, 2018 at 11:10 am

      Yes my dear…but Nigerian owned cinemas will get a huge cut from screenings in Nigeria…and thay means better businesses and sustained livlihood for our people

      Love this! 13
  • Dee March 5, 2018 at 11:00 am

    I somehow guessed this was going to interpreted as a campaign. @mr nuru… Because atiku bought tickets at a cinema, we should all fall in love in him and see him as one that’ll move Nigeria forward. I wonder when we’d see beyond all this charade. I fail to see the difference in strategy between Jonathan telling us he didn’t have shoes to osinbajo campaigning this way in 2015 and now to atiku buying tickets in a cinema.
    Besides, when he was VP, did you see or hear of him doing anything of this sort in public?

    There is more to buying of movie tickets.
    #wiseupnigeria

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Oluwabunmi March 5, 2018 at 11:02 am

    so atiku PR team is the one writing all these comments on BN abi, it cannot work, we are not doing either atiku or buhari come 2019

    Love this! 108 Reply
    • Suruti March 5, 2018 at 2:05 pm

      Don’t mind them.. they honestly think we will not knowwww! hahahahaha lmao! see PR na you go fear fear!

      Love this! 39
  • Baba Dasong March 5, 2018 at 11:08 am

    This is why Iove the man Atiku himself….Baba loves the youths and upcoming ones; you can see his countenance in that picture that he wants to be there with them and not for optics

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Baba Dasong March 5, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Yes my dear…but Nigerian owned cinemas will get a huge cut from screenings in Nigeria…and that means better businesses and sustained livlihood for our people

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Smh March 5, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Abeg who is this spam commenter sounding like a broken record?! Abeg go and siddon. Atiku ki, Atiku ni. Did Buhari not drink satchet Milo during campaign?! Mscheeeew

    Love this! 96 Reply
  • 2019 March 5, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Mayday !! Mayday!! Bellanaija has been ATIKULIZED !!! i repeat bellanaija has been ATIKULIZED ….lol

    Love this! 77 Reply
  • Ijebujesha March 5, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    See how Atiku Media team bombarded this comment section, na wa o! Athiefku will NEVER be President! If he likes, let him pay Black Panther ticket fees for the entire Nigeria. And btw, Buhari has forever damaged the chance of any muslim Hausa/Fulani. If a Northerner must be President, bring forth a Christian Northerner. Na only you waka come?

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • debs March 5, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    helloooo.. did Atiku buy the comment section of this page??

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Moniker March 5, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    I can’t but agree that this is a campaign ploy abi plot. Atiku is a lesser demon compared to Buhari. People keep saying atiku is bad. Who will vote for Fela Durotoye outside his family members and a few people. There’s also the issue of zoning. Till 2023, there is an unspoken rule that says the North has the 8yrs.
    But our real problem isn’t Atiku or Buhari alone. It’s an institutional overhaul we need. Legislative arm of government is key if we will ever get out of this quagmire.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • LemmeRant March 5, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    This commentator (singular cos I know he’s just 1 guy) is just too funny.

    See d yamayama campaign. Lmao

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • jankara March 5, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    too funny …all his media team commenting 3 times each …Please go to Linda she is the political blogger not here ..okay ..wrong address

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • molarah March 10, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Laughing in chinese at the propagandist comments above.

    When my brain has not been fried for breakfast. Me I’ll come and sell the next 4 years of Nigeria because of 2k movie ticket. Try harder.

    Love this! 2 Reply
