Kenneth Okonkwo declares intention to run for Governor of Enugu State

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo has disclosed his plan to contest for the post of First Citizen of Enugu State at the next General Election.
The veteran will be contesting under the platform of the All People’s Congress (APC) and also revealed that the immediate past Governor of the State, Sullivan Chime has endorsed his bid.
He wrote on his Instagram page:
Just declared my intention to contest for the Governorship candidate of APC in Enugu State. It was heart warming to receive the blessings of the immediate past Governor of Enugu State,His Excellency, Gov Sullivan Chime. To God be the glory
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @realkennethokonkwo
First Citizen? That’s exactly the sort of “Rankadede” mentality that has crippled governance in Nigeria!
Meanwhile, I hope that all those desperately hungry-looking folks surrounding him will not end up in his administration if he wins.
Smart guy. This plan probably no be today o. He read law as an old dude.
Hope your jazz strong ?