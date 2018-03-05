Kenneth Okonkwo declares intention to run for Governor of Enugu State

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo has disclosed his plan to contest for the post of First Citizen of Enugu State at the next General Election.

The veteran will be contesting under the platform of the All People’s Congress (APC) and also revealed that the immediate past Governor of the State, Sullivan Chime has endorsed his bid.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

Just declared my intention to contest for the Governorship candidate of APC in Enugu State. It was heart warming to receive the blessings of the immediate past Governor of Enugu State,His Excellency, Gov Sullivan Chime. To God be the glory

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @realkennethokonkwo