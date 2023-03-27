Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Congratulations to the Final #BBTitans Heads of House — Khosi & Ipeleng

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

“You are my entire heart in human form” — Adesua Etomi-Wellington to Banky W on His Birthday

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Don't Want to Miss This Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's Comedy Series "Teropi Secxxion" 

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Justin, Blaqboi & Thabang Have Been Evicted from Big Brother's House

BN TV Movies & TV

Juicy Jay lets us in on His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship Status | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Find out what happens next in Episode 7 of Showdeck's "Girl Meets Boy"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Major Announcements You Should Know About #AMVCA9

Movies & TV Promotions

Exclusive First Look: Queen Charlotte Takes Center Stage in Bridgerton Spinoff Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Efe Irele, Kate Henshaw & Shawn Faqua to star in Niyi Akinmolayan’s film “The House Of Secrets”

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Mawuli Gavor & Wife Remya are Expecting their First Child

Movies & TV

Congratulations to the Final #BBTitans Heads of House — Khosi & Ipeleng

Published

3 hours ago

 on

During Monday night’s Head of House Challenge, Khosi and Ipeleng trounced all competition to emerge the night’s victors. They will enjoy exclusive access to the Head of House lounge, and there will be no Tail of House this week.

Congratulations!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: On Days When Knowledge Becomes a Burden

Adaugo Nwankpa: How the Esusu System Empowers Women Across Generations

Omilola Oshikoya: Recession and Other Global Financial Crisis of 2023 (1)

Mfonobong Inyang: Giving Women Their Flowers This History Month

Victor Ogu: Stop Inventing! Start Where the Knowledge Stops
css.php