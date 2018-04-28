Landlord accuses Cynthia Morgan of Owing ₦1.3m Rent

Dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan has been accused by her landlord of owing rent of ₦1.3 million, Punch reports.
The singer who stays in an apartment in Omole Estate, Lagos has reportedly been charged to court for the failure to pay her rent.
She’s been given quit notice, a source told Punch, but her brother has pleaded for a grace period after the initial 6 months required by the law.
Asides the ₦1.3 million owed in rent, the source added that the singer has been served court papers for evading tax up to the amount of ₦3.584 million. The source said:
Ever since she moved into the apartment as a tenant, the owner of the building has described her as a nightmare. She has since been given quit notice. At a point, the owner of the house didn’t even know who was staying in the flat because every day, new faces showed up at the apartment and they would leave the gate open at odd hours. Young scary looking boys with different hair colours come around and they smoke in the compound.
They disturb the nice couple living in the flat upstairs, who have been complaining that they can’t even let their kids play in the compound because of the type of people they see around. She has owed waste bills for over a year. They always play loud music at odd hours of the day. Funnily enough, the couple who live upstairs are also popular; the man is a very popular celebrity designer but I would not want to mention his name. His wife always complains that her home help sweeps cigarette butts everywhere all the time.
Cynthia Morgan decided at a point that she was going to be recording in her room. When the noise was too much, the owner of the house had to talk to her about it. She has been given quit notice. The six months grace period is up and she was meant to have moved out last month. She is flat broke. They have been pleading that they don’t have anywhere to move to neither can they come up with the rent. But it’s her brother that has been speaking on her behalf. We haven’t seen or heard from her but he claims she is always locked up in her room.
The court papers have been submitted to Cynthia Morgan’s apartment already and she has been served a court date. She owes ₦1.3m. According to her elder brother, she is in the house. She was also served court papers for not paying up to ₦3.584m in tax. It was the agent that sued her on behalf of his client. He is a very popular real estate agent; he is like a celebrity estate agent. He’s the one that gets apartments for most of them.
Cynthia Morgan’s rep, who identified himself as Maze, has however denied the story.
They sound like lies to him, he said, and all the allegations will have to be proven.
I do not know of anything like that and I would say that it is a lie. I do not know about any court papers, so I would say that it is a lie. To the best of my knowledge, I am not aware that she owes her landlord any money. I believe that if they claim she smokes, entertains strange guests and leaves the gate open at odd hours, they should have proof. In my book, none of this statement is factual. I don’t know about these details and I would say that it is a lie.
Is the news sponsored by the land lord. Not condoning her behavior but it is a civil matter that is barely a news or gossip item.
Thought she said she charges millions to perform. I wonder how much actors are paid on shows like tinsel and battleground.
these people are broke.. I dont buy any of the rubbish they are selling.. All these actors, rappers, singers ,and so called models… They are broke save for a select few… And Those that are making money through dubious means.. very sad stuff. .. All these soo called actresses that you have never seen act a single movie but yet are buying new cars upandan… All that glitters isn’t gold at all
This people are broke not because they don’t make money but because they spend more than they make because of pressure. People make it sound like they don’t make money but they do and then start copying Hushpuppi kind of lifestyle.
People that barely make 3m (which should be ok for any sane person anyway) will start buying gucci and flying around. Driving Range on Credit instead of buying Muscle or Evil Spirit jeje. This artistes need money education.
make I no lie, I was shook they way these people live such pretentious lives. All the people wishing to live their lives should think again
This is the exact kind of news a blogger carried about some very popular act a while back. People sided with the artist and reigned curses on the blogger.
Life is truly not fair.
Owing rent ke?? She should sell her German juice now
the babe no bad…i will pay her rent in kind
No be today. Even Nigeria is owing. Everybody owes. They should leave the poor girl alone abegy. very unnecessary. Bella naija u guys know u can help this girl with her rent with a flip of ur fingers and u will not feel it. Let’s all be human and keep this kind of news off social media