BN TV: Watch BBC Africa’s Full Documentary about Nigeria’s fast-rising Codeine Addiction

A few days ago BBC Africa announced the launch of their investigative arm called “Africa Eye“. They kicked things off with a documentary about Nigeria’s fast-rising drug addiction among youths.
According to BBC Africa, in Nigeria, thousands of young people are addicted to codeine cough syrup – a medicine that’s become a street drug. The Nigerian Senate estimates that 3 million bottles of codeine syrup are drunk every day in just two states – Kano and Jigawa. But who makes this syrup? And who sells it to Nigeria’s students? BBC Africa Eye went undercover to investigate.
Watch the full episode of the documentary below.
We’re in BIG trouble in this country. Speechless.
Guys, let us not react blindly. Addiction is a disease of desperation and despair. Codeine was there when I was a kid and it was over the counter. Yet, we did not do it because we had a future. This is something people are doing because there is no future for them. Those who are addicted for the sake of social life are few in number relative to those who take it to numb the madness and despair associated with living in that country.
THANK YOU!!!!! God bless you both in Christ Jesus in this BBC documentry. Jesus will save Nigeria. I hope all Nigerians should call police and work together to get these people selling this drug to our Nigerians out of our street and the country. Again Big thanks to BBC. Goverment of Nigeria and the EFCC has seen the video and the FACES of the criminals who sells this drug, they should arrest them and jail them. Let us work together and save our Nigeria it is our problem because it can be your childern, sister, brother, father or mother taken it in secret, so let work work with the ploice and the Drug agencies to get this evil out off our country. God Bless Nigeria In Christ Jesus Amen. Get Involve to make Nigeria a better Place youn want it to be and stop complaining, ask yourselves this ” What am I contributing to make Nigeria a Better Place I want it to be!!!!” Stop Complaining Get Involve (SCGI)
Add Heroin, shoe maker gum. We are truely deep in the pool of the brown stuff in this country. How are we to even begin to dig out selves out of this mess. this is just a drop.
Rouana ya papa no die in vain. He was asassinated in cold blood but his spirit lives on. Your brother on the other hand will need all the support he can get which is the most difficult thing to do.
Wonderful thing about the yellow skin and red skin Nigerians if its on TV and can get them notoriety quickly, they are all for it! they enjoy doing dangerous tasks like their fellow Nigerians but they are deathly, gun driven about fame’ its something else! yes am speaking about you Yoruba’s! #YellowNigerians
As i saw that rehab center in Kano, all i could think of the governors daughter OTT wedding,
This is really bad. Just thinking about the people that I know who are abusing this drug makes me cry. The fact that they won’t let you help them because they feel they are on another level is another thing. God please help us all!
I think a more professional approach to this menace is required so that the issue of drug abuse in Nigeria is taken care off permanently. The violence depicted is not a result of the effects of codeine. Furthermore these individuals must be on real stimulants like Marijuana/Hemp or amphetamines to present with reactions like these. These are the real psychoactive stimulants. So, agreed codeine is being abused, but a wider approach will also involve arresting all the street side hemp et al sellers, otherwise even after the ban of Codeine, the real issue will still be staring us in the face.
I am not an Olamide fan but this only makes me remember when he kept shouting that he was merely raising awareness when his “science student” (I still do not understand why he was attacked tbh) came out………..no body would listen. Even people who claimed they understood the Yoruba language. Anyway, I am glad at least that people are listening now…… gum/glue, ammonia gas from pit latrines (yes, even that!), malt plus methylated spirit, coke with spirit,,, and the list goes on.
A colleague was just telling me how she attended a school meeting and parents were talking about the school providing things which ought to have been provided by them….showing common courtesy sef kwa. I knew that wasexactly the reason for the madness…when we push our responsibilities to others, then we should take any fall out.
As in,is it not a big shame. These people just cream all the money from the top. Allowing nothing to get to their countrymen who need it. The very height of wickedness. And we still celebrate them and ooh and ahh over their wedding ceremonies. It will not change unless we begin to shame and ostracize them. Its so painful.
That rehabilitation center in Kano can cause a person’s sickness or even death… that place is in ruins. I hope the responsible bodies take charge of rehabilitating that place first. It doesn’t look fit for anyone to recuperate in.
We need to pay more attention to these things.
NAFDAC, NDLEA,PSN,PCN….goosh this is such a shame…..a shame to pharmacy practice. All the culprits in this video should be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to those not caught.