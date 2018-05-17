High Court bars Ikoyi Registry from conducting Marriages

The Federal Registry, Ikoyi, will no longer be able to conduct marriage ceremonies or issue marriage certificates, the High Court in Lagos has ruled.
According to The Cable, a justice, Chuka Austine Obiozor, issued the registry a restraining order from conducting marriages.
It is unconstitutional, the order read, for the federal government to perform the duties of the state and local governments.
Local government and local council development areas of the state are the only legally binding bodies empowered to carry out such functions, the judge’s judgement said.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami, in a statement, said the order will be communicated to all stakeholders involved. He said:
We are going to use every available platform in the five divisions across the state to sensitize our people and inform them about this latest development; From Epe to Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja and Lagos Island.
Hmm! On a lighter note, at least that signboard go rest. E don try.
Hi Bella Team
On TVC news there was something about people who got married at the registry from 2004 ( when the first judgement was received) till date should take it to a local government to revalidate. It will be nice look for the news and share here too
What happens to weddings conducted there since 2010 till date?
Are the certificates issued there from still valid?
with the Decriminalisation Of Bigamy In Lagos State no more fear of prison for bigamy they like to threaten people with at ikoyi. serious revenue drive going on lagos. since men cant be monogamous you can kuku carry all the iyawos to court, save urself wahala and make lagos money. hmmm it could be a positive move as divorce will reduce and the wives can have the title of legal wife. my only concern is if the embassies of countries that have bigamy laws will ascend to this. lawyers in the house kindly, enlighten us on the legal implications of this.
I understand you guys lifted the news from CableTV , could you at least have added some useful info for example like what happens to marriages conducted in the past? When does this law come into effect? Will the ruling be contested or is it final?(probably is, since it’s “supreme” and some part of the constitution says so)… just some more intelligent stuff other than these vague sentences about sensitizing the public…i don’t see how that is a big deal, if ppl get to the Fed registry, those ones will say “sorry o, we don’t conduct marriages anymore. Go to your/a local govt registry.” Shikena, no?…& restoring confidence. What we would have appreciated is to know if we have confidence in marriage certificates issued in the past, recent or not.
In short, this report is appalling.
while i understand your concern, BN is not a law firm or a news analysis firm. They have done their job which is to report the news.
What’s going on? Are they not remint to Lagos state government
What happens to weddings conducted there since 2009 till date?
Are the certificates issued there from still valid?