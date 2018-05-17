BellaNaija

#BBNaija’s Cee-C becomes Brand Ambassador for House of Lunettes

17.05.2018

The 2018 Big Brother Naija housemates keep signing deals out of the house, and Cee-C is the latest housemate to do so.

The show’s 1st-runner-up shared the good news on her Instagram on Thursday: she has joined the House of Lunettes family as a brand ambassador.

She wrote on her Instagram:

To a more than amazing God,
Thank you 🙏🏾…
@house_of_lunettes

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the eyewear store complimented Cee-C’s dress sense. They wrote:

Welcoming @ceec_official to the @house_of_lunettesfamily as a Brand Ambassador.

Cee-c’s fashion sense and love for trendy Eyewear makes her a unique choice as “Face of Lunettes”. We are looking forward to a remarkable campaign of Ceec in our new affordable Eyewear brands that are fashionable and well priced for our customers across the country.
Visit a House of Lunettes or Shop online at www.houseoflunettes.com
@ubifranklintriplemg x @ceec_official x CEO – Akin Olaoye

See Cee-C’s post below:

A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official) on

A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official) on

9 Comments on #BBNaija’s Cee-C becomes Brand Ambassador for House of Lunettes
  • Mosun May 18, 2018 at 3:46 am

    Oshey baddest…. love you Cee c. Best move ever house of lunettes

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • shuri May 18, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Another Money laundering front.. If you like swallow my comment.

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • Ese May 18, 2018 at 10:35 am

    CeeC you will soar higher and higher …..We love you girl!!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • jokobaba May 18, 2018 at 11:27 am

    What is the moral compass of this society?

    Love this! 50 Reply
    • Amazing May 18, 2018 at 1:04 pm

      She didn’t win big brother naija. She didn’t win oh. So because of what happened in big brother house she should be denied everything good abi. Please let her live. Bbnaija is over.

      Love this! 6
    • Lea Valley May 18, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      Oshe moral calculator!

      Love this! 0
    • Jemimah May 18, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      Thank God you’re not God! So because she had a bad attitude on BBNaija, she isn’t entitled to good things in life. Well, you say no but mercy and Grace say Yes! Go and jug transformer.

      Love this! 3
  • Ivie May 18, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Congrats Cee C

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ch May 19, 2018 at 7:03 am

    If u ask me, very apt brand to join. @lst, the shades will cover up those her annoying eyelashes.

    Love this! 14 Reply
