BBNaija’s Cee-C becomes Brand Ambassador for House of Lunettes

The 2018 Big Brother Naija housemates keep signing deals out of the house, and Cee-C is the latest housemate to do so.
The show’s 1st-runner-up shared the good news on her Instagram on Thursday: she has joined the House of Lunettes family as a brand ambassador.
She wrote on her Instagram:
To a more than amazing God,
Thank you 🙏🏾…
@house_of_lunettes
Sharing the news on her Instagram, the eyewear store complimented Cee-C’s dress sense. They wrote:
Welcoming @ceec_official to the @house_of_lunettesfamily as a Brand Ambassador.
Cee-c’s fashion sense and love for trendy Eyewear makes her a unique choice as “Face of Lunettes”. We are looking forward to a remarkable campaign of Ceec in our new affordable Eyewear brands that are fashionable and well priced for our customers across the country.
@ubifranklintriplemg x @ceec_official x CEO – Akin Olaoye
