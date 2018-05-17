Abuja Court adjourns Dino Melaye’s alleged false assassination case Indefinitely

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial against Kogi West Senatorial District representative Dino Melaye indefinitely, Vanguard reports.

The senator had been accused of giving false information to the Nigeria Police Force, claiming an attempt was made on his life.

The court, explaining the reason for the adjournment, said it was unable to rule on Melaye’s case pending his health challenges.

It is only fair, the trial judge Justice Olasumbo Goodluck said, for the case to be adjourned indefinitely, until the accused is out of the hospital and is able to appear in court.

This court is unable to shut its eyes to latest medical report presented by the defendant to justify his non-appearence in court for his trial. This court will be acting judiciously and judicially by allowing an adjournment of this case on account of the defendant’s ill-health. The prosecution has not controverted by way of evidence, the state or medical condition of the defendant as at May 16 when this medical report was issued. It is only fair and just to adjourn this case sine-die until medical condition of the defendant is restored to enable him to be stable to stand his trial.