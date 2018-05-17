Abike Dabiri-Erewa says Video of IG Ibrahim Idris reading was Doctored

A video of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, attempting to read a speech and mangling the words, had trended on the internet.

The recording was made in Kano State during the launching of the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

Many had tried to understand the video, to figure out why the IG was unable to read the words.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Relations & Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has explained that the video was doctored.

Writing on her Twitter, she claimed the error was made just once, and special effects were used to repeat it. She wrote:

This video is definitely doctored.. The error was made once , then special effects used to repeat it What I don’t understand is why anyone would believe Well, it’s a SM world 😡 https://t.co/Ii2liRWVKb — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) May 17, 2018