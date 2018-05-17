BellaNaija

Abike Dabiri-Erewa says Video of IG Ibrahim Idris reading was Doctored

Abike Dabiri-Erewa says Video of IG Ibrahim Idris reading was Doctored | BellaNaijaA video of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, attempting to read a speech and mangling the words, had trended on the internet.

The recording was made in Kano State during the launching of the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

Many had tried to understand the video, to figure out why the IG was unable to read the words.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Relations & Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has explained that the video was doctored.

Writing on her Twitter, she claimed the error was made just once, and special effects were used to repeat it. She wrote:

This video is definitely doctored.. The error was made once , then special effects used to repeat it What I don’t understand is why anyone would believe Well, it’s a SM world

  • Xoxo May 17, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    1. So was the reading guide photoshopped?
    2. If the error was made once, pray tell why will the reading guide spring to his aid?

  • LOL May 17, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Aunty Abike,
    Kindly dispel this rumour by showing us the original video of his speech that was NOT doctored.
    Thanking you in anticipation.

  • baby4u2 May 18, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Someone has super editing skills. The person made the video flow so well. Even brought the aid in well to help with the smooth transmission.

  • Ottawa Queen May 18, 2018 at 4:53 am

    Right now, I’m perplexed that Abike Dabiri would type such statements without proper punctuations.

    • See May 18, 2018 at 12:00 pm

      it’s a SM world !!!

  • stef May 18, 2018 at 10:49 am

    so the man in the suit that stood up to help him check his speech to be sure he was reading correctly,was that doctored as well?

  • Directline translators May 18, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    interesting….new things in Niaja

  • Eky May 18, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    The man has a serious stage fright. Everything in his body is shakeing including his eyeballs. This is why he kept on saying sorry sir even when he is in the IG. He probably dint even realize he is saying ‘sorry sir’. I only pray he dint pee in his pant.

  • Bunch samy May 18, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    To prove that his speech was false or tampered give the Nigerians the original video,cos Nigeria is too big for these mess abeg

  • Oma May 18, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    But guys, I suspect it really was. How can someone normal misread same words over and knee again …it was just plain strange to me. I winced and closed my eyes through most LG the video. I just could not laugh cos it was just painful to me and not funny. God help us ooo…. I don tire

