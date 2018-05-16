Watch Trending Video of IG of Police Ibrahim Idris struggling to read a Speech

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was in Kano on Monday to commission the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit.
While there, the IG gave a speech on…something that is not quite clear.
Reading the speech out loud from a sheet of paper, the IG kept missing his words, correcting himself and rereading.
He was eventually assisted by another official, but he still was unable to continue with the speech.
The video was shared on Twitter
The IG of Police was in Kano on Monday to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit. In this exclusive video by Voice of Liberty, an embarassing footage catches him struggling to read his speech, making multiple errors and unable to pronounce words. Why? 😲 pic.twitter.com/tfjsOuDwmM
This man didn’t even write his own speech. He left it to the idiot speech writer and his lazy ass didn’t even read what his speech was meant to be. So so irresponsible
All I heard was transmission and transfusion…with a little infusion of sorry…I mean summission.
looool. I bet sombori is going to commission it for a song or remission it very soon to make a complete infusion
No wonder the police force is in tatters
well, at least we know there is definitely gonna be a transmission!
I doubt the authenticity of this video and audio.
what do you doubt?!!! do you not hear the laughter in the audience/ or him apologizing for fumbling?!! keep doubting
This is sad, painful and humiliating to watch.
What criteria and standards do we as a nation set for our leaders. Citizens are the ones who pay the price for this embarrassment we call a nation. If the whole IG of police of the federation cannot read or at least come up with something by thinking on his feet, then we are doomed. Why do we complain of trigger happy offices, or bribery and corruption in the police force? We have no standards, and any Tom dick or Harry is welcome to join the force.
I am so sad…
Even our president can’t speak confidently in international spaces, embarrassing the youth, his wife and his nation on the international scene.
Nigeria is like a playing field… It’s so sad. I hope one day we have regulations for limiting national embarrassments like this on the Internet. Mo gbeeee!
We set Zero criteria for these people to ascend to positions of power.
And the ignorance at his level of office is INEXCUSABLE. So, if this man started at the bottom of the ranks, how did he write up offence charges, complaints, warrants, witness statements, subpoenas, reports and just about any document which the police (by a basic requirement of their profession) need to prepare as law enforcement officers.
Can he read the actual laws he’s meant to be administering? If I hear anyone quoting that useless excuse of “English is not our mother language”, you better come and show me evidence of criminal legislation that’s been promulgated in any indigenous languages.
Nigerians continue to forgive the combined stupidity of our leaders so we’ll make a meme out of it as we laugh and move on to the next display of incompetence…. Incredible.
I have so many questions that don’t need answers 😩😩😩😩
When your village people are dancing skelewu on top your matter. LMAO! What a wawu!
He can read but cannot discern. Otherwise @ the beginning of the speech, he would have realised an idiot wrote it while on drugs or someone knows he lacks ability to discern and tried to embarass him.
Exactly. This isn’t about being able to read. It is about intelligence. If an intelligent person is reading a speech and come across something that doesn’t make sense, would he keep trying and trying, repeating it over and over like a bloody computer. Or would he crack a joke “I don’t know what these people have written for me” and skip to another paragraph.
Mediocrity on display, Nigeria promotes and rewards mediocrity at all levels..
This IG of police is on hard drugs can’t even follow what the assistant is saying.i wonder how he got this far
Let’s s play a game. We’ll down a shot anytime he says transmission or commission hehe
Transmission to end Buharinism with infusion of vibrant leaders that will take over from the confusion commission we have as leaders. shior!
@Wifematerial, LMAO. Spot on speech with less ‘transmissions’
this man is not fit for public office!!!!
This is the “oga at the top” of 2018. His village people must have been covering his eyes every 2 seconds. So embarrassing!
Ghen! Ghen!! Dino and Saraki have started doing the IGP o!
😂😂😂😂 that effective transmission of transmission is what I need this morning biko
Maybe the speech was written by a lazy Nigerian youth………
What manner of leaders do we have in Nigeria? Is this a reflection of who we are?
This is really bad.
Please what are they transmitting???
I think he has dyslexia
That was my first thought too…a lot of people are quick to start bashing sha, too many angry people.
more reason why he should hv practiced before coming out or rather he should hv requested for a very simple n short speech and claim to v a meeting somewhere, commission whatever he came for, and then leave d place.
Which dyslexia? Stop grasping at straws abeg.
He CAN’T read.
They claimed he has dyslexia.
“Dyslexia, also known as reading disorder, is characterized by trouble with reading despite normal intelligence. Different people are affected to varying degrees. Problems may include difficulties in spelling words, reading quickly, writing words, “sounding out” words in the head, pronouncing words when reading aloud and understanding what one reads”.
The tragedy of mental illness in this part of the world is that, we don’t know it, we don’t see it, we don’t recognize and we don’t understand it let alone address it. Even our top leadership has demonstrated symptoms that may be a manifestation of mental issue.
And there’s nothing uncommon or even wrong about mental illness. If you are only a few DNA sequences different from chimpanzees (and look how stupid chimpanzees are compared to humans), it’s only natural you have one form of mental issue or another and that would explain a lot, wouldn’t it?
The first step to deal with mental issue is by first admitting its existence and the path to that is in the knowledge of biology.
Lack of preparation combined with his half of mind being somewhere else, what you get is a cringey speech. He should have just claimed he was not feeling well and send a representative. Hope he paid the ghost writer of his book well.
Transmission,transfusion of transmission and transmission of transmission. I was cringing
How does madness start again???? e remain to enter market.
Benue Uklor bel? Uma eno……
a wise man would have abandoned the speech and come up with something. Embarrasing
God bless you! The only problem is that he’s not wise & probably oblivious of his mission there.
When they say go for media training, you will say it is too much. You read something 5 times or more, you realised there was something wrong and still could not round off… We are in trouble oh!
Very painful to listen too. I couldn’t last more than 1 minute.
How did he get that position?
Simple. He’s been jazzed by the powers that be! What a sad story- transmission????
Nigeria always scrapes the bottom of the barrel for leadership positions. Please don’t insult dyslexic people. Steve Jobs had dyslexia, Stephen Spielberg have dyslexia. Both intelligent and successful individuals. The police is claiming the video is ‘doctored’, so that defeats all ‘dyslexic’ arguments. They claim the video is ‘doctored’, so what was the assistant doing by his side? Tehehe. No wonder he’s been playing hid and seek games with the Senate. It starts from the top. So this is who Buhari appointed as an IGP? APC is a disgrace!
I am beginning to suspect that this dude’s primary qualification for IGP is his Daura orign.