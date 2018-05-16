Watch Trending Video of IG of Police Ibrahim Idris struggling to read a Speech

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was in Kano on Monday to commission the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

While there, the IG gave a speech on…something that is not quite clear.

Reading the speech out loud from a sheet of paper, the IG kept missing his words, correcting himself and rereading.

He was eventually assisted by another official, but he still was unable to continue with the speech.

The video was shared on Twitter by @VoiceofLibertyN and is currently trending on Twitter.

Watch it below:

The IG of Police was in Kano on Monday to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit. In this exclusive video by Voice of Liberty, an embarassing footage catches him struggling to read his speech, making multiple errors and unable to pronounce words. Why? 😲 pic.twitter.com/tfjsOuDwmM — Voice of Liberty (@VoiceOfLibertyN) May 16, 2018