Watch Trending Video of IG of Police Ibrahim Idris struggling to read a Speech

16.05.2018

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was in Kano on Monday to commission the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

While there, the IG gave a speech on…something that is not quite clear.

Reading the speech out loud from a sheet of paper, the IG kept missing his words, correcting himself and rereading.

He was eventually assisted by another official, but he still was unable to continue with the speech.

The video was shared on Twitter by @VoiceofLibertyN and is currently trending on Twitter.

Watch it below:

44 Comments on Watch Trending Video of IG of Police Ibrahim Idris struggling to read a Speech
  Roar May 16, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    This man didn’t even write his own speech. He left it to the idiot speech writer and his lazy ass didn’t even read what his speech was meant to be. So so irresponsible

    Reply
  Spunky May 16, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    All I heard was transmission and transfusion…with a little infusion of sorry…I mean summission.

    Reply
    connie May 16, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      looool. I bet sombori is going to commission it for a song or remission it very soon to make a complete infusion

      Love this! 39
    abby May 17, 2018 at 10:07 am

      lol you heard right then

      Love this! 9
  zzzzzzzzzzz May 16, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    No wonder the police force is in tatters

    Reply
  Ada_ugo May 16, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    well, at least we know there is definitely gonna be a transmission!

    Reply
  Adamazi May 16, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    He cannot read. Case closed

    Reply
  Edjeren Ignatius May 16, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    I doubt the authenticity of this video and audio.
    Be guided.

    Reply
    meg May 19, 2018 at 11:19 am

      what do you doubt?!!! do you not hear the laughter in the audience/ or him apologizing for fumbling?!! keep doubting

      Love this! 3
  Tola May 16, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    This is sad, painful and humiliating to watch.
    What criteria and standards do we as a nation set for our leaders. Citizens are the ones who pay the price for this embarrassment we call a nation. If the whole IG of police of the federation cannot read or at least come up with something by thinking on his feet, then we are doomed. Why do we complain of trigger happy offices, or bribery and corruption in the police force? We have no standards, and any Tom dick or Harry is welcome to join the force.
    I am so sad…
    Even our president can’t speak confidently in international spaces, embarrassing the youth, his wife and his nation on the international scene.
    Nigeria is like a playing field… It’s so sad. I hope one day we have regulations for limiting national embarrassments like this on the Internet. Mo gbeeee!

    Reply
    Mz Socially Awkward…. May 17, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      This. THIS.

      We set Zero criteria for these people to ascend to positions of power.

      And the ignorance at his level of office is INEXCUSABLE. So, if this man started at the bottom of the ranks, how did he write up offence charges, complaints, warrants, witness statements, subpoenas, reports and just about any document which the police (by a basic requirement of their profession) need to prepare as law enforcement officers.

      Can he read the actual laws he’s meant to be administering? If I hear anyone quoting that useless excuse of “English is not our mother language”, you better come and show me evidence of criminal legislation that’s been promulgated in any indigenous languages.

      Nigerians continue to forgive the combined stupidity of our leaders so we’ll make a meme out of it as we laugh and move on to the next display of incompetence…. Incredible.

      Love this! 40
  Jennietobbie May 16, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    I have so many questions that don’t need answers 😩😩😩😩

    Reply
  Mrs chidukane May 17, 2018 at 12:15 am

    When your village people are dancing skelewu on top your matter. LMAO! What a wawu!

    Reply
  FLeur May 17, 2018 at 1:14 am

    He can read but cannot discern. Otherwise @ the beginning of the speech, he would have realised an idiot wrote it while on drugs or someone knows he lacks ability to discern and tried to embarass him.

    Reply
    Weezy May 17, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      Exactly. This isn’t about being able to read. It is about intelligence. If an intelligent person is reading a speech and come across something that doesn’t make sense, would he keep trying and trying, repeating it over and over like a bloody computer. Or would he crack a joke “I don’t know what these people have written for me” and skip to another paragraph.

      My jaw is dropped.

      Love this! 15
  nwa nna May 17, 2018 at 2:51 am

    Mediocrity on display, Nigeria promotes and rewards mediocrity at all levels..

    Reply
  Kris May 17, 2018 at 3:23 am

    This IG of police is on hard drugs can’t even follow what the assistant is saying.i wonder how he got this far

    Reply
  I'mJustSayn' May 17, 2018 at 4:12 am

    Let’s s play a game. We’ll down a shot anytime he says transmission or commission hehe

    Reply
  Wifematerial May 17, 2018 at 4:23 am

    Transmission to end Buharinism with infusion of vibrant leaders that will take over from the confusion commission we have as leaders. shior!

    Reply
    Chinny Francis
      Chinny Francis May 17, 2018 at 7:06 am

      @Wifematerial, LMAO. Spot on speech with less ‘transmissions’

      Love this! 15
  Police Chief May 17, 2018 at 7:21 am

    this man is not fit for public office!!!!

    Reply
  Ephi May 17, 2018 at 8:37 am

    This is the “oga at the top” of 2018. His village people must have been covering his eyes every 2 seconds. So embarrassing!

    Reply
  Ada2times May 17, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Ghen! Ghen!! Dino and Saraki have started doing the IGP o!

    Reply
  Ethio May 17, 2018 at 8:49 am

    😂😂😂😂 that effective transmission of transmission is what I need this morning biko

    Reply
  Olu May 17, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Bros can’t read….Simple!

    Reply
  Sakura May 17, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Maybe the speech was written by a lazy Nigerian youth………
    What manner of leaders do we have in Nigeria? Is this a reflection of who we are?
    This is really bad.

    Reply
  Tayo May 17, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Please what are they transmitting???

    Reply
  Koins May 17, 2018 at 11:05 am

    I think he has dyslexia

    Reply
    Brad Lawson May 17, 2018 at 11:58 am

      Well done. That’s exactly my take and input which is yet to be posted by the admistrator

      Love this! 12
    Enn May 17, 2018 at 12:20 pm

      That was my first thought too…a lot of people are quick to start bashing sha, too many angry people.

      Love this! 9
    stacy_kema May 17, 2018 at 12:42 pm

      more reason why he should hv practiced before coming out or rather he should hv requested for a very simple n short speech and claim to v a meeting somewhere, commission whatever he came for, and then leave d place.

      Love this! 39
    Jummy May 17, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      Which dyslexia? Stop grasping at straws abeg.
      He CAN’T read.

      Love this! 35
  Brad Lawson May 17, 2018 at 11:57 am

    They claimed he has dyslexia.

    “Dyslexia, also known as reading disorder, is characterized by trouble with reading despite normal intelligence. Different people are affected to varying degrees. Problems may include difficulties in spelling words, reading quickly, writing words, “sounding out” words in the head, pronouncing words when reading aloud and understanding what one reads”.

    The tragedy of mental illness in this part of the world is that, we don’t know it, we don’t see it, we don’t recognize and we don’t understand it let alone address it. Even our top leadership has demonstrated symptoms that may be a manifestation of mental issue.

    And there’s nothing uncommon or even wrong about mental illness. If you are only a few DNA sequences different from chimpanzees (and look how stupid chimpanzees are compared to humans), it’s only natural you have one form of mental issue or another and that would explain a lot, wouldn’t it?

    The first step to deal with mental issue is by first admitting its existence and the path to that is in the knowledge of biology.

    Reply
  Aare farmland May 17, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Lack of preparation combined with his half of mind being somewhere else, what you get is a cringey speech. He should have just claimed he was not feeling well and send a representative. Hope he paid the ghost writer of his book well.

    Reply
  nene+ May 17, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Transmission,transfusion of transmission and transmission of transmission. I was cringing
    How does madness start again???? e remain to enter market.
    Benue Uklor bel? Uma eno……

    Reply
  ifiii May 17, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    a wise man would have abandoned the speech and come up with something. Embarrasing

    Reply
    Lateefah May 17, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      God bless you! The only problem is that he’s not wise & probably oblivious of his mission there.

      Love this! 15
  Xplorenollywood.com May 17, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    When they say go for media training, you will say it is too much. You read something 5 times or more, you realised there was something wrong and still could not round off… We are in trouble oh!

    Reply
  Jojo May 17, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Very painful to listen too. I couldn’t last more than 1 minute.
    How did he get that position?

    Reply
  Lovelyhannah May 17, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Simple. He’s been jazzed by the powers that be! What a sad story- transmission????

    Reply
  Engoz May 17, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Nigeria always scrapes the bottom of the barrel for leadership positions. Please don’t insult dyslexic people. Steve Jobs had dyslexia, Stephen Spielberg have dyslexia. Both intelligent and successful individuals. The police is claiming the video is ‘doctored’, so that defeats all ‘dyslexic’ arguments. They claim the video is ‘doctored’, so what was the assistant doing by his side? Tehehe. No wonder he’s been playing hid and seek games with the Senate. It starts from the top. So this is who Buhari appointed as an IGP? APC is a disgrace!

    Reply
    tunmi May 20, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      Doesn’t really defeat it. could be both. or he was on medication. I don’t know

      bros should have practiced.

      Love this! 3
  9ja May 19, 2018 at 4:49 am

    I am beginning to suspect that this dude’s primary qualification for IGP is his Daura orign.

    Reply
  Post a comment

