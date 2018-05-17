U Don Collect Your PVC?

There are just 274 days away to the 2019 general elections. Have you registered to vote?
As long as you’re over the age of 18, you’re legally allowed to vote.
Your vote is your voice. It is the only way to ensure whoever you want representing you does represent you. From your councillors to the president.
It is normal for us to focus only on the big one: Governorship and Presidential elections. But the others are also very important.
It is the legislative who is saddled with making the laws. Your senators and your house of representatives members. They are the ones who represent your community. It is important you choose them wisely.
And how else to choose but to vote?
Whatever state you’re in, you can find a registration centre close to you HERE. There are INEC offices in all local government areas in the country and INEC says the exercise is all year round. They are open Mondays to Fridays (excluding public holidays) from 9 AM to 3 PM.
You go to the registration centre with a document that can prove your identity and your age. Your National Identity Card is fine, permanent or temporary. There’s also your government issued Birth Certificate, or your Driver’s License, even your National Passport.
Remember to register at the centre nearest to your home, so it’s easy for you to vote during Election Day.
You can also transfer from one polling unit to another during this registration exercise.
INEC says:
Temporary Voters Card (TVCs) will be issued to registrants at the point of registration, while the PVCs of those registered in Quarter 1 (Q1) should be ready for collection in Quarter 3 (Q3), and Quarter 2 (Q2) will be ready in Quarter 4 (Q4) etc.
The last week of each quarter will be for display, hearing the Claims and Objections and housekeeping (Data backup, Consolidation, Reporting etc).
Register to get your Permanent Voters Card today. Please.
Share this message. Encourage others to get their PVCs if they haven’t already. Pair up with someone to get yours together. Just get it, and make other people get theirs too.
Thanks to BN I went to my ward last thursday. everyday i come here iz like u pple r shouting get ur pvc get ur pvc lol. finally got my temporary voters card. now awaiting pvc.
Inec should really make things easier for Nigerians,I have a very busy schedule, I left work by 12pm today to go get my pvc, I googled the centers close to me in Apo,I found a center in Kabusa primary school, it was quite a distance, on getting there,the security personnel informed me that the school is no longer a center,I tried calling the INEC hotlines: no response, I had to call few friends who told me about a center in Diplomat park,Garki. I got there by 2:05 pm: only for the INEC officials to tell me they had closed for the day,I pleaded but to no avail.the experience today really discouraged me. INEC should please update the registration centers on their website to better inform the general public.
I was about getting discouraged by my experience. Mine was transfer issues, due to insecurities in some areas in the north, I wanted to transfer to a safe polling unit, closer home. The INEC officials were really confused people, they should be better trained for the job… went back and forth at the state INEC headquarter and other 2 local government offices over confusion on who is to issue me the transfer form. But I was determined to be armed with my PVC. Even when I filled the form, the man simply said I should be listening on radio for when my card will be out.
P.S. One of the offices I visited wrote down names of intending registrants until 8am, others were considered late comers and were turned away. WRONG!! To make matters worse by the time I returned around 12 noon (bcos they were called and informed it was in their place to issue me the form) they were not attending to any more people. SO WRONG!! They should make the registration easy for people