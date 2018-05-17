BNRSVP Events this Weekend

BellaNaija

Tosan Jemide‘s “Sugar Icing” Book Reading
In celebration of world’s baker day, cake maestro Mr. Tosan Jemide will like to invite you to the book reading of his recently launched book Sugar IcingSugar Icing is a tell-all book that talks about the grits and glory of the celebrity baker as well as his entrepreneurial journey in Nigeria.

Date: Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Time: 6 AM.
Venue: Sweet Kiwi, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Nigerian Institute of Public RelationsAnnual Lagos Public Relations Week

Date: Friday, May 18 – Thursday, May 24, 2018.

TEDxxIbara: Mastering Change

Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Time: 9 AM.
Venue: OOPL Cinemas, Youth Development Centre, Obasanjo Library, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Hands-on Coding Session: VR Application using Simmetri

Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: 42 Abiola Crescent, Ikeja.

The Boss Woman Conference

Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Time: 9 AM.
Venue: The Pistix Annex Centre, 3 Remi Olowude, 2nd Lekki Roundabout, Lagos.

Live Your Dreams Africa Conference 2018Live Your Dreams Africa 6.0

Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Time: 9 AM.
Venue: Glitz Event Centre. Pot 2 Block 2, Okunde Bluewater Scheme, Off Remi Olowude Street Second Round About, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos.

Nigerian Creative Arts ExchangeNigerian Creative Arts Exchange with France

Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Venue: Le Pavilion Dauphine, Paris

#2018YPLagos2018YPLagos

Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Time: 8 AM.
Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Conference

Date: Saturday, May 19 – Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Time: Saturday: 9 AM. Sunday: 5:30 PM.
Venue: Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bimbo Family Affairs: Agbajowo Series 3

Date: Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: 7 Harold Sodipo Crescent, off Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA.

Intimate with Eno Jerry

Date: Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Time: 1:10 PM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

Whilewaiting Ministries presents: Acceleration

Date: Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: The Bible Guest House Commonwealth Avenue, Palmgrove Estate, off Coker Road Extension, Ilupeju, Lagos.

