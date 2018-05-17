BellaNaija

#ThrowbackThursday: Did you ever use this?

17.05.2018

It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends.

Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking if you ever used the item above? If so, what was it called?

Let us know below!

9 Comments on #ThrowbackThursday: Did you ever use this?
  Paul May 17, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Verily, verily. I did!

    10
  mommypharma May 17, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    yes, I did oh!!!

    mommypharma.wordpress.com

    5
  Wale May 17, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Diskette………..It serves as memory card, USB, Flash drive of those days.

    20
  Cocolette May 17, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Loool… floppy disk

    12
  bruno May 17, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    I remember when our computer teacher told all of in our class to bring one each when we are resuming from mid term break.

    it has a paper in front were u can write ur name

    good old days. I feel so old.

    5
  Aare farmland May 17, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    A: drive floppy disk

    3
  jummie May 17, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Diskette…yabatech days

    1
  Butterfly May 17, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Oh Yes! And still have them.

    5
  gbaskelebo May 18, 2018 at 8:24 am

    the ancient of storage devices! floppy disk, before the advent of solid state semi-conductor technology.

    2
