ThrowbackThursday: Did you ever use this?

It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends.
Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking if you ever used the item above? If so, what was it called?
Let us know below!
Verily, verily. I did!
yes, I did oh!!!
mommypharma.wordpress.com
Diskette………..It serves as memory card, USB, Flash drive of those days.
Loool… floppy disk
I remember when our computer teacher told all of in our class to bring one each when we are resuming from mid term break.
it has a paper in front were u can write ur name
good old days. I feel so old.
A: drive floppy disk
Diskette…yabatech days
Oh Yes! And still have them.
the ancient of storage devices! floppy disk, before the advent of solid state semi-conductor technology.