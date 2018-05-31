Dolapo Badmus writes Open Letter to SARS, says “not all good looking young men out there are ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys”

Dolapo Badmus, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, has written an open letter to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

She shared the letter on her Instagram, writing that not every good-looking man on the street is a “yahoo-yahoo” boy.

Men plaiting their hair or having their hair dreaded does not make them criminals, she continued.

She urged SARS officers to do more in combating violent crimes, to follow in the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris footsteps and fight actual crime.

Read the open letter below:

OPEN LETTER TO SARS OPERATIVES.

Bad eggs within the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), please be informed that not all good looking young men out there are “yahoo yahoo” boys, a lot of them are young Nigerians “hustling” up and down to make ends meet.

Kindly note that some young upcoming stars believe that weaving, plaiting and designing their hairs rastafarianly is another way to be accepted as an entertainer (even though most times it doesn’t appeal to me). Some couple of days ago, I saw the son of a high ranking officer with a dreadlock hair style, does that Indicate that he’s a fraudster?! Hell “No”, that young man is well trained and brought up, he’s just shooting his shot in the entertainment world. It will therefore be highly unfair for any security agent to arrest him under the guise of being a yahoo boy.

Dear colleagues in SARS, can we do more in combating violent crimes?! Can we take a clue from the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team whose main aim has been to rid the nation of criminal elements? This team has done a lot to protect our nation, they always sacrifice their comfort and sleep ! By so doing they’ve been able to abort violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robberies etc. They have not only rescued victims but made arrests (Evans, Offa robbery etc).

Dear SARS we appreciate the ones among you doing what is right while we advise the bad eggs to take a clue from IRT team and stop causing pains to legit young men and their families. Please note that it is not right to accost anyone on the road and start checking his or her phone, respect people’s privacy and rights!…THANK YOU. God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria, God bless Nigeria Police Force.