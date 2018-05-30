BellaNaija

Exclusive: Mo’Cheddah & Fiancé Prince ‘BK’ Bukunyi are getting Married Today ❤️👰🏽

30.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

We’re so happy for singer and fashionista Mo’Cheddah and her fiancé Prince ‘BK’ Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi as they get ready to tie the knot today – yes, they are getting married!

In August 2017, Mo’Cheddah confirmed that she and Prince BK are engaged, and the couple have been very open about their love, from gorgeous flower walls to cute names of endearment and more.

According to our very reliable source, the couple is set to get married today in Lagos.

Congrats Mo & BK!

