Malian Immigrant Granted French Citizenship after climbing 4 Floors to rescue dangling Child from Balcony | WATCH

22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama will be made a French citizen after he climbed the facade of a building 4 floors up to save a child from falling, CNN reports.

A video shows a little child hanging down a balcony, while neighbors tried to pull him up to safety.

Gassama, an immigrant from Mali, had been in the neighborhood to watch football, when he saw the child.

He quickly climbed up the facade of the building and pulled the child to safety.

Watch the video below:

Speaking to the French president Emmanuel Macron who invited him thereafter, he said: “I didn’t think about it, I climbed up and God helped me.”

Speaking to CNN-affiliate BFM TV after the rescue, he said:

I like children, I would have hated to see him getting hurt in front of me. I ran and I looked for solutions to save him and thank God I scaled the front of the building to the balcony.

Gassama will not only be made a citizen but has also been offered a job by the Paris fire brigade.

Photo Credit: emmanuelmacron