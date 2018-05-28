BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Malian Immigrant Granted French Citizenship after climbing 4 Floors to rescue dangling Child from Balcony | WATCH

28.05.2018 at By 14 Comments

Immigrant granted French Citizenship after climbing 4 Floors to rescue dangling Child from Balcony | BellaNaija

22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama will be made a French citizen after he climbed the facade of a building 4 floors up to save a child from falling, CNN reports.

A video shows a little child hanging down a balcony, while neighbors tried to pull him up to safety.

Gassama, an immigrant from Mali, had been in the neighborhood to watch football, when he saw the child.

He quickly climbed up the facade of the building and pulled the child to safety.

Watch the video below:

Speaking to the French president Emmanuel Macron who invited him thereafter, he said: “I didn’t think about it, I climbed up and God helped me.”

Speaking to CNN-affiliate BFM TV after the rescue, he said:

I like children, I would have hated to see him getting hurt in front of me. I ran and I looked for solutions to save him and thank God I scaled the front of the building to the balcony.

Gassama will not only be made a citizen but has also been offered a job by the Paris fire brigade.

Photo Credit: emmanuelmacron

14 Comments on Malian Immigrant Granted French Citizenship after climbing 4 Floors to rescue dangling Child from Balcony | WATCH
  • marlee May 28, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    God is wonderful. be humble and God will elevate you. there is good in every situation.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Miss Smart May 28, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Fantastic!! This brought tears to my eyes. Humanity wins! I’m so glad Macron did a noble deed and didn’t just give him fish, but taught him how to fish. A good job will ensure sustainability for himself and his family.

    I implore you all to do a good deed today, you never know who God wants to use to bless you. Stories can change in an instant. I’m so happy for this young man and grateful for the beauty called adrenaline, responsible for the swift action without thinking of the risk to his life.

    We have strong black men in our continent, ready and willing to work. Opportunity is all they ask for.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • BB May 28, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    So so warms my heart….congrats dude!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Ephi May 28, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    It was so heartwarming reading this story. Humanity still has some good in it. At just 2#, he demonstrated courage & care for another human, and now see how he’s gone from being an illegal migrant to a French citizen + paid employment. I rejoice with him.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Ephi May 28, 2018 at 12:56 pm

      *22
      Plus, see how he acknowledged it was God who helped him.

      Love this! 3
  • Cindy May 28, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Indeed our God works in mysterious ways!!! Amazing testimony

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • chi-nke-oma May 28, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    GOOD

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • olaitan May 28, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    same here..i almost cried…the guy wanted a green pasture..and it was just handed to him on a platter og gold…he never new his chance was so near.. JESUS U ARE TOO GOOD.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • olaitan May 28, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    WOW

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Cocoa May 28, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Literally tears in my eyes. Who said God doesnt have a plan for you? Stay faithful.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Iou May 28, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    What a child of destiny

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Lilo May 28, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    At the end of the day good and bad has no race, ethnicity or color.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Baybie May 28, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    And this a great example that doing good or bad is a CHOICE! Its not about what you look like or personal beliefs. You are a good man Mr Gassama, keep it up, May God bless all the people doing GOOD without being asked to do so

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Pat May 28, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Amazing thank God. What were those two other people beside the child doing 👀thank God this guy was there at the right time

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija