Malian Immigrant Granted French Citizenship after climbing 4 Floors to rescue dangling Child from Balcony | WATCH

22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama will be made a French citizen after he climbed the facade of a building 4 floors up to save a child from falling, CNN reports.
A video shows a little child hanging down a balcony, while neighbors tried to pull him up to safety.
Gassama, an immigrant from Mali, had been in the neighborhood to watch football, when he saw the child.
He quickly climbed up the facade of the building and pulled the child to safety.
Watch the video below:
Speaking to the French president Emmanuel Macron who invited him thereafter, he said: “I didn’t think about it, I climbed up and God helped me.”
Speaking to CNN-affiliate BFM TV after the rescue, he said:
I like children, I would have hated to see him getting hurt in front of me. I ran and I looked for solutions to save him and thank God I scaled the front of the building to the balcony.
Gassama will not only be made a citizen but has also been offered a job by the Paris fire brigade.
God is wonderful. be humble and God will elevate you. there is good in every situation.
Fantastic!! This brought tears to my eyes. Humanity wins! I’m so glad Macron did a noble deed and didn’t just give him fish, but taught him how to fish. A good job will ensure sustainability for himself and his family.
I implore you all to do a good deed today, you never know who God wants to use to bless you. Stories can change in an instant. I’m so happy for this young man and grateful for the beauty called adrenaline, responsible for the swift action without thinking of the risk to his life.
We have strong black men in our continent, ready and willing to work. Opportunity is all they ask for.
So so warms my heart….congrats dude!
It was so heartwarming reading this story. Humanity still has some good in it. At just 2#, he demonstrated courage & care for another human, and now see how he’s gone from being an illegal migrant to a French citizen + paid employment. I rejoice with him.
*22
Plus, see how he acknowledged it was God who helped him.
Indeed our God works in mysterious ways!!! Amazing testimony
GOOD
same here..i almost cried…the guy wanted a green pasture..and it was just handed to him on a platter og gold…he never new his chance was so near.. JESUS U ARE TOO GOOD.
WOW
Literally tears in my eyes. Who said God doesnt have a plan for you? Stay faithful.
What a child of destiny
At the end of the day good and bad has no race, ethnicity or color.
And this a great example that doing good or bad is a CHOICE! Its not about what you look like or personal beliefs. You are a good man Mr Gassama, keep it up, May God bless all the people doing GOOD without being asked to do so
Amazing thank God. What were those two other people beside the child doing 👀thank God this guy was there at the right time