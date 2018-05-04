Lawmakers vote against giving Fathers Paternity Leave

The House of Representatives voted to have a bill granting male workers in the country paternity leave thrown out, The Cable reports.
The bill, if passed, would have given fathers in both the private and public sector the option to take paternity leave.
During its second reading on Thursday, Edward Pwajok, a lawmaker from Plateau State argued for the bill, stating that a father’s share poof parenting has increased. He said:
As father’s share of parenting is on the increase, they experience similar challenges with women, such as their jobs and family duties clashing.
Making provision for maternity leave without provision for maternity leave is discriminatory against men.
Another lawmaker Nkem Uzoma-Abonta from Abia State, also said he was for the bill.
Most of the lawmakers, however, described it as unnecessary, with Kingsley Chinda from Rivers stating that it should be thrown out. He said:
What is the spirit behind the labour law? I think that this bill should be thrown out.
Not surprised!
Infact most Nigerian men won’t even know how to utilize it, if approved.
Self-entitled bunches!
This is not good, I for one will welcome this law as I will like to bond with my child and wife during the period. It will be passed in the future and there is no doubt about that.
Nnenne, exactly, they will just end up playing X-Box and watching EUFA matches all through their paternity leave while screaming for their food. Afterall, they cannot breastfeed so why get involved at all?
John, you can argue with your armpit.
@Lily This is quite sad that you will assume that playing video game is what most Nigerian men will do during a paternity leave much so considering the fact that it is not yet widely observed in Nigeria.
I think Its is best to speak for your husband and those you know because I don’t take likely the need to bond with my child. It also seems like you are ready for a fight with John and have taken John’s opinion as what most men in Nigeria’s opinion. I think that is wrong also.
@lily
Why would I wanna Argue with a hypocritical femtard.
Hypocrites that speak from both sides of their mysandritical mouths.
This are the people that want the equality bill to be passed
You think you are doing and sticking it to men
Continue waiting
@Dada
I’m so sorry. I know there are genuinely good men. And you’re right, I’m actually speaking from the perspective of the men around me….my father, my husband and my brother, all of which seem to have sworn an oath not to ever be helpful with their babies or bond with their children, And even after maternity leave is over and both Mum and Dad work 9-5 jobs and come home equally exhausted, the men in my life will rather relax and watch TV while their women do everything that pertains to the kids.
God bless you for wanting to bond with your children and may you reap great and beautiful rewards from being the kind man/husband/father you seem to be.
Again, I apologize for my brash comment, it came from a place of pain.
Oh hi John, please crawl back into your deep, dark hole.
@lili
Please channel you frustrations and bitterness against your husband and father and brother and leave me alone
Or get a divorce and leave the poor guy before you kill him with nagging and whatelse
I AM NOT THE CAUSE OF YOUR FRUSTRATIONS
SEE ME SEE TROUBLE
John shut up. We are tired of you. I didn’t like her initial comment as well but she has now stated her frustrations which are valid. But your fish brain won’t let you see past your hatred for all things female. See how your fellow man Dadda up there typed with wisdom and she had no choice but to apologise to him. But your own must always be like a toddler’s tantrum.
You are a young well-to-do business owner employing several people, why do you still feel so unfulfilled?
Retards!
Throwing out this bill, is all shades of wrong.
First of all, there are fathers who are single parents, (deceased spouse,divorced, mentally unstable spouse)
*If the same maternity leave should be given to a mother, same should apply to men. Besides we preach equality of same sexes.
* Some Men(fathers) are good with kids and domestic duties than some women.
* The men can also assist their spouse or partners in taking care of an infant child, where they can”t avoid a domestic maid.
This country Nigeria has a long way to go!
Is this not a stupid country? Backward ever is their mantra. Useless lawmakers that sit on their illiterate money laundering asses all day accumulating evil wealth for doing absolutely nothing. Thieves that don’t even know the importance or benefits of certain policies.
My dear, these ones that their kids don’t even know? Why will they want to give others the opportunity to bond with and know their own children?
To the ones laughing, speak for your own husbands and father o.
I stayed with my child all day for weeks shortly after birth. Loads of milk inside fridge.
And then they cry for equality. smh.
How about a Bill that ensures that the Nigerian worker gets paid, and on time, with serious consequences for an employer that doesn’t? Our representatives appear to lack basic intelligence, though this doesn’t surprise me given the state of our educational system. I didn’t read about a single member shooting it down for economic reasons. The fact that these paternity leaves would involve salaries being paid, in part or in full. One actually referred to it as “maternity leave” – I hope that was typo. Just saying that it’s unnecessary is not good enough. These are the people we have entrusted our future to.
It exists, I’m sure. We don’t have a culture of fighting for the right things. So employees don’t sue when they should
Let those who can fight for it not relent. I personally will not benefit from it( I’m a woman and a grand mother) but I sincerely argue that men should be given the opportunity if even it’s half of what women are entitled to.Some men are really good home makers and loving fathers. If approved it’s left for individuals to decide what to do with it. Some of those lawmakers are just selfish,, not worthy to be called men,
First of all,these lawmakers are oldies who approaching their ultimate maker faster than they realize.The pain of their incompetence shouldn’t be for long.Secondly, I’d say yes to a paternity leave policy.The times we live in now are way different from what these lawmakers experienced.Young fathers are more involved in their children’s lives. They don’t marry to make baby factories.They actually focus on loving their children and giving them the best life can offer.Its only fair that they be involved from day 1. Besides,its a plus.Helpful husband,happy wife.Sadly,the irresponsible,non-nonchalant fathers would misuse this opportunity.The result of their nonchalance would manifest in future.But for the sake of the responsible ones , please pass the bill.