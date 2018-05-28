BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The Sad Story of “Money Woman” – Girls used in exchange for a Loan | WATCH

28.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

There’s a sad practice among the Becheve tribe in Obanliku Local Government Area, Cross River State. It is about “Money Woman” – women who are used in exchange for a loan taken by their families.

Families take a loan of as low as N2,000, or in some cases, tubers of yam, goats, pigs, and in exchange they give a daughter.

Sometimes, the girls are not even born yet when the loan is taken. When she is eventually born, after a few years, she is given out in repayment of the loan.

The story is a terrible one, and it is one of the many ways slavery has morphed itself into in the 21 century.

Watch a short documentary about the practice below:

1 Comments on The Sad Story of “Money Woman” – Girls used in exchange for a Loan | WATCH
  • Marsala May 28, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    This IS HEARTBREAKING!!!! This is a prime example of a story we need to tell!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija