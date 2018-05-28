The Sad Story of “Money Woman” – Girls used in exchange for a Loan | WATCH

There’s a sad practice among the Becheve tribe in Obanliku Local Government Area, Cross River State. It is about “Money Woman” – women who are used in exchange for a loan taken by their families.

Families take a loan of as low as N2,000, or in some cases, tubers of yam, goats, pigs, and in exchange they give a daughter.

Sometimes, the girls are not even born yet when the loan is taken. When she is eventually born, after a few years, she is given out in repayment of the loan.

The story is a terrible one, and it is one of the many ways slavery has morphed itself into in the 21 century.

Watch a short documentary about the practice below: