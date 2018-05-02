“Nina, I got you” – MC Galaxy says as he showers #BBNaija’s Nina with Money on his Birthday | Watch

Today is music star MC Galaxy‘s birthday.
He had said on his Instagram page, hours before his birthday, that the best way for his fans to celebrate him would be to dance to his hit song “Fine Girl“.
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Nina decided to wish him a ‘happy birthday’ in person by visiting him and dancing to his song for him. While she did this, MC Galaxy showered her with money while her friends recorded them.
MC Galaxy said “So @nina_ivy_ and her sisters are the first to wish me a happy bday in 2018 lol ❤️❤️❤️❤️ na who born her ????”.
In another video posted on his page, he captioned “@nina_ivy_ I gat you ???”
Watch the videos below.
I wont be surprised if this Nina girl is the first to call it quits with Miracle… She dumps one for the highest bidder…
you are bitter,….face your life what has this news done to you now olajumoke
@ese please know when to use the word “bitter” you only made a comment. Sometimes I wonder how people think.
By the time lagos boys finish with this Girl..she go know how far
This Nina though. Chai. What a wawu!!! Queen of Local Champions Association – Olosho Chapter.
get your 100k ready guys, there’s a new bimbo to be passed around
When a girl is foolish, it’s the Pusxy that suffers.
Is it your mother’s pxxy though?
Nina’s best fan is Bobrisky, Bobrisky danced to Mc Galaxy’s song got paid and ended up having problems with him because of Jacob & now Nina is dancing to Mc Galaxy’s song connect the dot.
Did she get lighter?
Yes, she bleached within the 20 minutes that she’s been out of the house,
GTFOH with that dumb question.
Exactly what I wanted to say, Abi she is bleaching?
enjoy the parry
Nina fine girl don’t mind bitter people..I am sure most people judging you on here are as cheap as they come….shine on sweetie
Nina should be careful. She has a platform now and doesnt need this kind of move to stay relevant.
A lot of people would want to take advantage of her. She should believe in herself, set up a team and go for the chase. She shouldn’t be the meat.