“Nina, I got you” – MC Galaxy says as he showers #BBNaija’s Nina with Money on his Birthday | Watch

Today is music star MC Galaxy‘s birthday.

He had said on his Instagram page, hours before his birthday, that the best way for his fans to celebrate him would be to dance to his hit song “Fine Girl“.

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Nina decided to wish him a ‘happy birthday’ in person by visiting him and dancing to his song for him. While she did this, MC Galaxy showered her with money while her friends recorded them.

MC Galaxy said “So @nina_ivy_ and her sisters are the first to wish me a happy bday in 2018 lol ❤️❤️❤️❤️ na who born her ????”.

In another video posted on his page, he captioned “@nina_ivy_ I gat you ???”

Watch the videos below.

A post shared by Nina Chinonso Onyenobi (@nina_ivy_) on May 2, 2018 at 1:03am PDT