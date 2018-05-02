BellaNaija

Gabrielle Union gets support from Husband Dwyane Wade at the Premiere of her New Movie “Breaking In”

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union attended the premiere of her new movie Breaking In on Tuesday night (May 1) at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood and she was supported by her husband Dwyane Wade.

For the premiere, the 45-year-old actress was gorgeous in a turquoise, silk blouse and yellow trousers from Marc Jacobs while the 36-year-old NBA player looked handsome in a navy suit and sunglasses.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

2 Comments on Gabrielle Union gets support from Husband Dwyane Wade at the Premiere of her New Movie "Breaking In"
  • I’mJustSayn’I May 3, 2018 at 4:30 am

    I don’t like that bulky outfit. Bella Naija you people should behave yourselves. What is March Jacobs?

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Frankteacher May 3, 2018 at 9:17 am

    ?
    She wore The hat after the smooching with her hubby.
    Melania take note

    Love this! 28 Reply
