From Screen to Stage🙌🏽! Dolapo Oni Sijuwade to star in Play Adaptation of “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” in London

Media personality Dolapo Oni Sijuwade is set to perform on stage, in London this July.

The actress will be starring in the stage play adaptation of the well read novel The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives by Lola Shoneyin.

Baba Segi has three wives, seven children, and a mansion filled with riches. But now he has his eyes on Bolanle, a young university graduate wise to life’s misfortunes. When Bolanle responds to Baba Segi’s advances, she unwittingly uncovers a secret which threatens to rock his patriarchal household to the core.

The cast includes Jumoké Fashola (Inspirit, BBC Radio London’s Sunday Breakfast Show; Dirty Little Secrets, London Festival of Cabaret), Christina Oshunniyi (Ife, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Africa Center; One Session, First Star Studios), Layo-Christina Akinlude (The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s Globe; The Cane, Bush Theatre), and Marcy Dolapo Oni (Iya-Ile, Soho Theatre; The Marcy Project, OHTV) as Baba Segi and his wives.

The cast will also include Ayo-Dele Edwards, Tania Nwachukwu, Diana Yekinni, Ayan De First, and Usifu Jalloh.

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives is a scandalous, engrossing tale of sexual politics and family strife in modern-day Nigeria. The bestselling novel bursts on to the stage in a vivid adaptation by Caine Award-winning playwright Rotimi Babatunde.

Femi Elufowoju will direct the multi-talented West African ensemble in the UK premiere production, featuring live Yoruba music, songs and dance.

Check out the flier below: