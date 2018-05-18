RoyalWedding: Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the Aisle

The Kensington Palace has announced that Prince Charles of Wales will be walking bride-to-be Meghan Markle down the aisle.
Meghan had released a statement on Thursday saying her father would be absent from her wedding to Prince Harry.
Issuing a statement on their official Twitter, Kensington Palace revealed Meghan was the one who requested to have him walk her down the aisle. The statement read:
Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.
Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images
Finally!!!!! Devil issa liar
If Harry’s wedding didn’t bring this much drama he wouldn’t be Harry. Steady defying and living on his own terms.
Gbam and unapologetic which i like. On another note i feel Megan’s mom sld walk her down d aile
If there is this much drama before the wedding I wonder what will happen after
Nothing to wonder about. People’s daily lives come with twist and turns the only thing is they are in the spot light with people disesecting everything they do
Last last she will be married and they will be happy. This is her new family and what way to be welcomed to the family, being walked down the aisle by the future king. She should start this new phase with the people that matter to her. She deserves to be happy.
I am sure the Royal Family wasn’t having that “my mother will walk me down the aisle in my father’s absence” talk from MM.
Very wonderful news. Best way to end all the drama of the last few days. It’s like the royal family is saying to the Markles – F all of you for treating this girl like crap! We are happy to step in and show this girl some love and dignity! 👏👏👏👏 meanwhile Meghans newphew is busy selling royal weed for the wedding 🙈
I agree and now i see she was the one that requested him to walk her down aile it makes perfect sense. Her other side of the family have the drama free all this while is the so called white side of the family have been causing unnecessary drama.
I’m really missing out on something… Can someone please be kind enough to tell me about the relationship this Meghan has/had with her family? Like, what actually went wrong? Are her parents divorced? I seem to be the only one not following her story… I know, I’ve been living under the rock, so make una no yab me…
Her parents do not have a relationship, they have been divorced since she was 6. She mostly grew up with her mum as her father wasn’t really in the picture that much. However she has said nice things about him.
Now her dysfunctional step siblings that do not have any relationship with her or her mother now have this sense of entitlement like she owes them anything. And I understand that blood is blood, but if this mixed black girl was stripping in a club, these white trash siblings would not give a flying rats ass about her but because she’s marrying a prince, they now all of a sudden have receipts and are spewing all sorts of lies to discredit her, the same people that haven’t cared about her in years now feel like they have access to her new happiness because “blood”??
Im sure i read she was raised by her dad. He paid beyond his means for her private education that’s partly why her siblings are pissed – pops bankruped himself putting her through Catholic school and uni. Her mom disappeared and showed up layer in life that’s why all the childhood pictures in the media are only with her dad and siblings . None with her mother.
Yes her parents are and her dad had remarried long ago
You can’t trust man o Meghan. What about an uncle, cousin, brother. Life goes on after the wedding. I remember asking more people from my husband’s side to be part of my wedding train, one aunty in law ‘quickly stylishly’ told me don’t you have people, how can most of the people come from your husband’s family. Guess what, a friend advised me to do it so they don’t feel left out because I am from a wealthier family. See life. Everyone will talk their own. May we listen to God’s Spirit who knows the past, present and future.
Anyway, I just don’t want the Prince to use that against her tomorrow. Just an example which is not the case here. Remember how it is better not to elope with a man or say bad things to your husband about your parents, siblings or family. I know that is not easy but a man who wavers like the sea can use it against you tomorrow. Ish.
BN why are you deleting comments? Wtf?
You want the Queen to sanction BN or revoke their UK visas?😂😂😂😂😂
Really? Is this a british blog? Mtcheew
Diamond I liked your comment in error.
You no get sense of humour rara
I feel Megan is playing to the gallery. Her mum could have easily walked her down the aisle if her dad won’t be able to.
why cant her black mum walk her down the aisle? the royal family will not allow that……i hope at least she invited her mum to her wedding …….She has to ignore her brothers from the other side. They are not worth her time now
It’s not a racial thing aunty/uncle. It’s that the royal family is orthodox like that. The man walks the woman down the aisle. Calm down.
Nothing to do with orthodoxy queen Vic walked two of her children down the aisle so nothing in convention saying a woman can’t. and she picked or asked Charles, I think it was more to silence the naysayers.. personally if you’ve been married twice already and live independently you don’t need pops to give you away . Walk down on your own, it isn’t the first time abeg. Boomeranging up and down the aisle , the man tire
I think Meghan’s father is the gracious one here. He simply doesn’t want to bad mouth his daughter, while maintaining a dignified stance in all these. You have been dating a guy for 2 years and never deemed it worthy to take him to see your dad, whereas he already met your mom. Now, you expect him to meet his son-in-law for the first time at the week of your wedding and to walk you down the aisle. C’mon that is asking too much and really selfish.
For me the only issue with him in this wedding was staging his photos for a fee, which his older daughter has taken responsibility for encouraging him to project a better image to the public. The old man doesn’t have control of the situation, and Meghan alienating her father didn’t help matters. The man is right not to attend the wedding, and he is very kind to her not to talk/disparage her to the press. She should learn lessons from her experience, take the right step of repairing her evidently damaged relationship with her dad. As a child, you build bridge between your squabbling parents, and not aiding your mom build a tall fence.
Charity begins in the home, I am not talking about her half-siblings, but her father. She is all posh, but look at the shabby dad. This humanitarian is a hypocrite, and couldn’t repair the damage as she never expected to be thrusted into the limelight by marriage into the royal family.
Hmm. Diamond, with all you wrote, one would think you have all the facts right. Please do your home work. Smh