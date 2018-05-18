RoyalWedding: Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the Aisle

The Kensington Palace has announced that Prince Charles of Wales will be walking bride-to-be Meghan Markle down the aisle.

Meghan had released a statement on Thursday saying her father would be absent from her wedding to Prince Harry.

Issuing a statement on their official Twitter, Kensington Palace revealed Meghan was the one who requested to have him walk her down the aisle. The statement read:

Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.

Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images