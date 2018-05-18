Join Afua Osei, Ozzy Agu & NaijaNomads as they take on London with Travelstart Nigeria & Virgin Atlantic’s #RoyalWeddingPromo

Windsor Castle in Windsor, United Kingdom is the place to be this Saturday, May 19th, 2018, as the world witnesses the British Royal Wedding. What are wedding festivities without some Nigerian guests! Courtesy of Travelstart Nigeria & Virgin Atlantic, Afua Osei, Ozzy Agu and NaijaNomads will be flying to London to experience it all.

The trio may not be a part of the 2,640 invited wedding guests or the 200 guests at the after party but they will still have fun during this historic time. Slated on the itinerary is watching a stage play at Lyric Theatre, a bespoke high tea session with celebrity chef and master pâtissier Eric Lanlard, who created the tea for the Virgin Atlantic clubhouse, a visit to Windsor and a lunch at the Duchess of Cambridge pub to name a few of the activities.

Just in case you don’t know who these three influencers, they have very stellar and impressive backgrounds:

Afua Osei is an entrepreneur, investor and public speaker who co-founded the digital media platform, She Leads Africa. In 2014, she was recognized by Forbes Africa as one of the youngest power women in Africa and also named by Ventures Africa as one of the top 25 African innovators to watch in 2016.

Ozzy Agu, is a classically trained actor that has played roles from Shakespeare to Albee, working off-Broadway, as well as in numerous recurring roles for primetime TV. Currently starring as the bewildered young father on the SAFTA Award winning series, MTV SHUGA, he also moonlights as a TV Presenter. He is fluent in Thai and Igbo and lives for travel and cultural exchange.

Naijanomads is an online travel blogger that loves to share exciting experiences of her travel around the world! Her online travel platform curates and creates unique experiences for the green passport holder (the Nigerian traveler). The platform covers various aspects of travel from information guides, tips and tricks of traveling with a green passport to curated group trips and personal travel experiences.

The traveling trio will leave from Lagos, Nigeria and fly direct to London, United Kingdom on Virgin Atlantic; sharing their experience on Travelstart Nigeria’s Instagram page. Since you will be tuning in to the Royal Wedding on Instagram, make sure you follow @travelstartng on Instagram to get a closer look at the royal treatment.

In case you missed it, Travelstart Nigeria is having an exclusive flight promotion from Lagos to London on Virgin Atlantic for as low as N299,099. The flight sale which is only available on www.travelstart.com.ng will end May 21st, 2018. Don’t feel pressured to travel only this weekend during the Royal Wedding, you can take advantage of this unbelievable price at other times. The travel period is from now until the first week of July and after 15 September. Travelstart also has great prices to New York, Atlanta, Washington DC, Los Angeles applicable on all three cabin classes – Upper class, Premium Economy, and Economy. To take advantage of this opportunity, visit Travelstart Nigeria’s website, book cheap flights from Lagos to London and fly! Don’t miss out on this offer!

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content