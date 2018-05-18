JusticeForNoura: Here’s Why People are calling for Sudanese 19-year-old Noura Hussein’s Death Sentence to be Pardoned

People are calling for 19-year-old Noura Hussein to be pardoned after a Sudanese court sentenced her to death.
She had stabbed her husband, who she said raped her, to death.
The relative of the man she was forced to marry had held her down, she said, while he raped her.
Her husband’s relatives refused the option to pardon her, and rejected compensation. They requested that she be executed.
According to CNN, Noura had been forced to marry at the early age of 15, and ran away from home.
She was tricked into returning by her dad three years later, who promptly handed her over to her husband’s family.
One of her lawyers, Adil Mohamed Al-Imam, told CNN that she was raped after she refused to consummate the marriage. He said:
His brother and two cousins tried to reason with her, when she refused she was slapped and ordered into the room. One held her chest and head, the others held her legs.
When her husband attempted raping her again the next day, she stabbed him to death.
Noura’s lawyers had 15 days to appeal after the ruling. 7 days are left now.
People have been calling for her to be pardoned, trending the hashtag #JusticeforNoura.
The hashtag has been trending on social media, and even supermodel Naomi Campbell has tweeted her support, sharing a photo of herself holding a piece of paper with the hashtag written
I, Naomi Campbell, urge the Sudanese government to pardon rape victim Noura Hussein and show the world, that women who are brutally raped, are the real victims. #JusticeForNoura 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/M101615hxm
— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 18, 2018
9 days. #justicefornoura pic.twitter.com/yr2a8dFs0u
— #JUSTICEFORNOURA (@kbegghead) May 16, 2018
Noura Hussein's story is so touching and heart breaking. Alot of girls go through this forced marriage and they end up killing their spouses. We need to stop this, we need to end this,girls should be protected, Noura Hussein should be save.#saynotoforcedmarriage#JusticeForNoura
— Maryam Sadiq (@Mareeyah01) May 17, 2018
Perhaps the crooked law system can’t save her but justice and humanity can✊🏻#JusticeforNoura
— Hamed Rashid AL Balushi (@albalushihamed) May 16, 2018
Do not let this 16 year old Sudanese girl die for stabbing her rapist.
Noura was married, without her knowledge, to a man that she didn’t want. He called his friends to hold her down while he rapes her. The second time, she stabs him to death. #JusticeForNoura pic.twitter.com/4TnqyGf9jw
— reemelhady (@reem_hmaeh) May 17, 2018
I have reached a conclusion the world is against Women 😭💔
A woman in Sudan has been sentenced to death for murdering her rapist out of self defense when he tried to rape her a second time. There are only 15 days left to try to save her life. #JusticeForNoura pic.twitter.com/frKXBAl85J
— Chulayo M 💙💛MommaBear🐾 (@ChulayoM) May 12, 2018
When we speak of how Black Muslim women are harmed, account for how we’re punished for protecting ourselves. The ability to have self defense recognized is a privilege, contingent on your existence being recognized as your own.#JusticeForNoura pic.twitter.com/scZjA5JpPE
— vanessa (@BaconTribe) May 10, 2018
Two people held her down??????????????? Jesus! This is RAPE. Husband or no husband.
As someone who has stood firmly against the death penalty, this is very heart breaking to hear. However, sentiments aside, should there truly be a defence to the taking of another human life, regardless of how justified it may seem?
At what point do we truly draw the line as a society?
Hi. I think its a really thin line, however most victims of rape can be rightly described as ‘living dead’ some have lost any will to carry on, bearing with them the emptiness and shame the rape feelings bring on them. He PURPOSEFULLY RAPED her, he did not for once consider that she could get hurt in the process, or that she should have a choice.
Killing someone can be justified, if it was done in self defense. My greater concerns is that everyone is taking the word of this woman at a face value, They are demanding that she is set free, and calling the man who was killed a rapist, based on nothing more than the story told by the woman who killed him.
There is justification in self defense.
I stoped reading at this point bcos there is nothing to read again
All this liberal emotional blackmail is now losing its novelty .
She did a crime not just any crime but murder.
I don’t care what happen before the muder just like women love saying
No matter the provocation ..do not beat a woman so I am saying no matter the provocation do not kill a man or be ready to face the consequences.
It is time women learn there is consequences to every of their shenanigans.
After all, we are in the age of equality.
Abeg , they should hang or behead her or jail her for life imprisonment.
Next
Pray not be in that shoes…….you may never know what you can do????
@Chibaby, rape is NOT fun. Let’s assume Noura was a virgin prior to that, you can only imagine how that feels. I expected the so called husband to have known better, if he really had good intentions. No Woman Ever Deserves Such, regardless.
#JusticeforNoura
This is terrible. Women are really passing through a lot in many parts of the world. She has to be pardoned!
They should free her jor. Whether she was held down or not, he should have waited. I don’t think it is right to have sex immediately you marry one so young. Their minds aren’t necessarily geared for such. If she was pinned down, to be honest, a grenade should have been substituted for the knife.i loathe paedophiles. Religious, marriage, neighbourhood, all sorts!
Rape is a terrible thing but death is worse, certain cultures/ religion should do away with under age marriage.
When Chimamamda talks people will want to crucify her when these are real issues she is trying to bring attention too.
Rape is a crime, Murder is a crime. Feminism is a way of life (that’s the best I can give it). This is not part of what Chimamanda is preaching. If her teachings is anything to go by then she should be hanged or something since that would be what would be done to a boy in that same incident.
I’d say she should be imprisoned so that other people just don’t go around killing people and claiming ‘he tried to rape me’ or ‘he raped me’. Killing her is out of it if he did rape her. The law is not in her hands no matter what!
A thousand suns by Khaled Housein !
Self defense under this circumstance is over justified. Enough of these heinous crimes against the humanity of the woman. We sincerely hope the light of feminism gets into these dark lands !