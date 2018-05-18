JusticeForNoura: Here’s Why People are calling for Sudanese 19-year-old Noura Hussein’s Death Sentence to be Pardoned

People are calling for 19-year-old Noura Hussein to be pardoned after a Sudanese court sentenced her to death.

She had stabbed her husband, who she said raped her, to death.

The relative of the man she was forced to marry had held her down, she said, while he raped her.

Her husband’s relatives refused the option to pardon her, and rejected compensation. They requested that she be executed.

According to CNN, Noura had been forced to marry at the early age of 15, and ran away from home.

She was tricked into returning by her dad three years later, who promptly handed her over to her husband’s family.

One of her lawyers, Adil Mohamed Al-Imam, told CNN that she was raped after she refused to consummate the marriage. He said:

His brother and two cousins tried to reason with her, when she refused she was slapped and ordered into the room. One held her chest and head, the others held her legs.

When her husband attempted raping her again the next day, she stabbed him to death.

Noura’s lawyers had 15 days to appeal after the ruling. 7 days are left now.

People have been calling for her to be pardoned, trending the hashtag #JusticeforNoura.

The hashtag has been trending on social media, and even supermodel Naomi Campbell has tweeted her support, sharing a photo of herself holding a piece of paper with the hashtag written

See tweets calling for her pardon below:

I, Naomi Campbell, urge the Sudanese government to pardon rape victim Noura Hussein and show the world, that women who are brutally raped, are the real victims. #JusticeForNoura 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/M101615hxm — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 18, 2018

Noura Hussein's story is so touching and heart breaking. Alot of girls go through this forced marriage and they end up killing their spouses. We need to stop this, we need to end this,girls should be protected, Noura Hussein should be save.#saynotoforcedmarriage#JusticeForNoura — Maryam Sadiq (@Mareeyah01) May 17, 2018

Perhaps the crooked law system can’t save her but justice and humanity can✊🏻#JusticeforNoura — Hamed Rashid AL Balushi (@albalushihamed) May 16, 2018

Do not let this 16 year old Sudanese girl die for stabbing her rapist.

Noura was married, without her knowledge, to a man that she didn’t want. He called his friends to hold her down while he rapes her. The second time, she stabs him to death. #JusticeForNoura pic.twitter.com/4TnqyGf9jw — reemelhady (@reem_hmaeh) May 17, 2018

I have reached a conclusion the world is against Women 😭💔 A woman in Sudan has been sentenced to death for murdering her rapist out of self defense when he tried to rape her a second time. There are only 15 days left to try to save her life. #JusticeForNoura pic.twitter.com/frKXBAl85J — Chulayo M 💙💛MommaBear🐾 (@ChulayoM) May 12, 2018

When we speak of how Black Muslim women are harmed, account for how we’re punished for protecting ourselves. The ability to have self defense recognized is a privilege, contingent on your existence being recognized as your own.#JusticeForNoura pic.twitter.com/scZjA5JpPE — vanessa (@BaconTribe) May 10, 2018