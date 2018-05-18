BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Wow! Win a voucher worth N50,000 as Jumia launches its Best Price Campaign

18.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

It’s uncommon to find retailers guarantee you the best price, let alone back it up with a money-back promise. Interestingly, Jumia is guaranteeing you the best price on over 1,000 iconic products in Nigeria for 3 whole months, after a special 1 week sale. You won’t get these prices from any retailer in Nigeria!

Jumia launched its best price campaign with money back guarantee – Find an item cheaper anywhere else, and Jumia will reimburse you 10 times the difference. Jumia will run a special 1 week sale on it’s Last Price campaign from 14th – 25th May and will give you the best prices on over 1,000 iconic products.

How to win:

  1. Follow @JumiaNigeria on Facebook, twitter and Instagram
  2. Make a purchase of N15,000 or more from Jumia’s Last Price campaign page
  3. Use the hashtag #CelebrateDgame on social media to post your Jumia purchase

Stand a chance to win a Jumia voucher worth N50,000. Winner will be selected at random after the 24th of May, 2018.

Terms and conditions apply

—————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija