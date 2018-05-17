Meghan Markle releases statement confirming her Father’s Absence from Royal Wedding

Soon-to-be princess Meghan Markle has released a statement confirming that her father will be absent from the royal wedding.
News stories about Meghan’s family, especially her father, have been making the rounds on the internet as her wedding to Prince Harry draws closer.
Meghan’s father Thomas Markle recently revealed that he suffered a heart attack and will be missing the wedding.
The Kensington Palace had released a statement asking that privacy be accorded to both the couple and Thomas Markle.
Meghan has however confirmed that her father will indeed be absent from the wedding. She wrote in a statement released by the Kensington Palace:
Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.
I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.
The drama from the past couple of days for this wedding ehen… Her father and sister, are just something else, what the heck! Please walk down the aisle with Charles biko, he will soon be your daddy-in-law anyway!
nobody cares….next
All will be well. Every disappointment is a blessing in disguise
All this wahala even before the wedding
Anyway,I waiting for the scandal after the marriage.
Harry there is still time to call it quits.
Ok ma. We’ve heard. All the best.
My own is that BN should please cover it live o as per updates; thanks
Her mother should walk down the isle.
All this just bcos her dad, and her white side of the family can’t handle the mixed black girl who went on with her life without them. I’m sure they never thought she will marry prince Harry. They are doing everything to sabotage it. I see why she cut them off now. Very unstable family and white trash
If it was her mom’s black side acting this ghetto, dysfunctional and trashy all news media will carry it like there’s no tommorow. Black people will be deemed as the worse race based on the action of one or two individuals.
When black women marry white men in the USA they mostly marry down, so this isn’t surprising at all. Her mom is probably from a higher social status than her dad if not for his “white privilege.”
@Seriously, I wish I could like your comment more than once. Strange this were my thots this morning. If it were her black side of the family doing this nonsense the world will never hear the last of it. True white trash. Her black side of the family is so educated. Piers Morgan called her rubbish sister a vulture yesterday on GMB.
*These*
@Seriously………. God bless you my darling. They tried everything to stop this beautiful plan of God but they failed. And God is faithful He’s making sure that those that do not deserve to be at this wedding are not going to be there ie The Daddy. Olorun Oba ki salabosi Oba, Oba ti kii fi igba kan bo kan ninu. Eni to ba se ise omo lo gbodo jere omo. Congratulations to Meghan and Harry.
I hope I’m wrong, but long term sha? Me I day get doubts o. Biracial American girl from a dysfunctional set up? She fit do marriage long term? The were way day their body go commot one day, one day. Just pick date. Thing is if you marry from a dysfunctional family, you think you are getting the lone angel there and all their family members are crazy, but guess what, time will show that they are all the same, with slightly different packaging of their dysfunction. We saw Lisa Raye McCoy become First Lady and where did it end because of her gra-gra? American girls sha, till you marry them. We day wait this one…
You assume that couples who are together cannot have dysfunctional homes. You also assume that with the drama Prince Charles and Diana played out in their marriage, their home was not dysfunctional. If the marriage of Charles and Diana is not the poster child for “dysfunctional”, I don’t know what is.