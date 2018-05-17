Meghan Markle releases statement confirming her Father’s Absence from Royal Wedding

Soon-to-be princess Meghan Markle has released a statement confirming that her father will be absent from the royal wedding.

News stories about Meghan’s family, especially her father, have been making the rounds on the internet as her wedding to Prince Harry draws closer.

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle recently revealed that he suffered a heart attack and will be missing the wedding.

The Kensington Palace had released a statement asking that privacy be accorded to both the couple and Thomas Markle.

Meghan has however confirmed that her father will indeed be absent from the wedding. She wrote in a statement released by the Kensington Palace:

Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.